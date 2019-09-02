MASTER CLASS: Take it slow if you’re trying out the trusty kettlebell

Kettlebells are funny little objects that have made quite a comeback since the late 1800s when they were introduced as a fitness tool in Russia. These densely weighted orbs are basically big chunks of iron with a handle on top.

The interesting thing is, the simplicity of the design is what makes them so versatile.

I think I was 25 the first time I ever saw a kettlebell, so that would have been around 2001. At the time, Swiss ball training was all the rage and the term "functional" became a buzz word in fitness circles. As most fitness enthusiasts now know, functional training is designed to create stronger movement patterns, as opposed to stronger muscles. Using this method, people can improve their ability to perform certain activities (running, swimming, etc., but also folding laundry and carrying suitcases) by training the movement patterns that make up the activity.

Back in 2001, everyone wanted their workout to be functional. The idea of sitting on a Nautilus or Cybex strength machine to train one muscle group had fallen out of favor, and huge chunks of gym floors were converted to fitness playgrounds. These expansive areas were outfitted with Swiss balls, balance boards, blocks, medicine balls, resistance bands and all sorts of colorful toy-like objects designed for a more functional workout experience.

That's about the time I remember being introduced to a kettlebell. I thought, "This thing looks prehistoric" as the particular model I viewed was all black with chips, dents and scars. The thing looked like it had been dropped from an airplane into the Grand Canyon.

What I didn't know then was that the kettlebell would be an integral part of fitness culture for the next two decades. Its versatility and portability make it the perfect companion for outdoor workouts, functional training and total body strength improvement.

Bringing kettlebells into a workout should be a gradual, slow process. Initially, I recommend performing movements you're already familiar with while holding the kettlebell. Squats and lunges are good options at this stage, because the kettlebell simply serves as a static form of resistance that doesn't change the exercise or center of gravity much.

As you get more comfortable, try some kettlebell presses with one arm. These might come in the form of a standing overhead press or a chest press while lying on a bench.

Once those come easily, it's time to incorporate the kettlebell into movements that include an element of momentum — so the kettlebell gets tossed around a little bit. These exercises are a little more dangerous but are fantastic when performed correctly.

This week's exercise is an entry-level, momentum-based kettlebell move that's great for people who are familiar with using a kettlebell. The Kettlebell Quick Twist will challenge the core and arms (to a lesser extent) with a unique cadence and simple technique.

1. Grab a kettlebell and sit on the floor.

2. Hold the kettlebell with both hands at stomach level and lean back so that you're balancing on your hips. Knees are slightly bent.

3. Twist the torso to the right as far as you can and then to the left.

4. As you reach the left side of your hips with the kettlebell, set it down.

5. Do three quick twists without the kettlebell, then pick it back up and perform one with it.

6. Continue this pattern of three quick twists and one weighted slow twist until you've done 20 repetitions. Switch sides and repeat.

The key thing to remember with this exercise (or any kettlebell movement) is to maintain core engagement. In other words, tighten the abdominals throughout the set and make sure there are no lapses in concentration. It's a fantastic movement, it just takes a little deeper level of focus to get the most benefit. Now, let's rock it!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

