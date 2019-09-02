Texas shooter's motives sought

ODESSA, Texas -- Authorities said Sunday that they still could not explain why a man with an assault-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas to begin a mass shooting that killed seven people, injured 22 others and ended with officers killing him outside a movie theater.

In the wake of the shooting, President Donald Trump and lawmakers from both major parties again found themselves debating what actions to take to address gun violence.

Authorities identified the shooter as Seth Aaron Ator, 36, of Odessa. Online court records show Ator was arrested in 2001 on misdemeanor offenses that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas. Authorities have not said where Ator got his weapon.

Police announced Sunday morning that the number of people killed in the shooting had risen from five to seven.

Ator acted alone, and federal investigators believe the shooter had no ties to domestic or international terrorist groups, said Christopher Combs, FBI special agent.

Authorities said those killed were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old, but they did not immediately provide a list of names. The injured included three law enforcement officers, as well as a 17-month-old girl who suffered injuries on her face and in her chest.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke refused to mention the name of the shooter during a televised news conference, saying he wouldn't give him notoriety, but police later posted his name on Facebook. A similar approach has been taken in some other recent mass shootings.

Gerke said there were still no answers pointing to a motive for the shooting, which began Saturday afternoon when Texas state troopers tried to pull over a gold car on Interstate 20 for failing to signal a left turn.

Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver "pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots" toward the patrol car stopping him, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger. The gunshots struck a trooper, Cesinger said, after which the gunman fled and continued shooting.

He fired at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland, two cities in the heart of Texas oil country more than 300 miles west of Dallas. At one point, he hijacked a mail truck, killing the postal worker inside.

U.S. Postal Service officials identified her as Mary Granados, 29.

Police used a marked SUV to ram the mail truck outside the Cinergy Movie Theater in Odessa, disabling the vehicle. The gunman then fired at police, wounding two officers. Combs said the gunman might have entered the theater if police had not killed him.

"In the midst of a man driving down the highway shooting at people, local law enforcement and state troopers pursued him and stopped him from possibly going into a crowded movie theater and having another event of mass violence," Combs said.

'HE WAS EVERYWHERE'

Witnesses to Saturday's shooting described gunfire near shopping plazas and in busy intersections.

Dr. Nathaniel Ott was working at an Odessa emergency care center, where he is the medical director, when he heard gunshots. He rushed outside to find a woman in the driver's seat of an SUV bleeding from a gunshot wound in her arm. Ott said that as he and a paramedic were working on the woman, the shooter returned.

"The shooter drove within 30 feet of us and drove up that road," Ott said Sunday, pointing to one of the streets leading past the shopping center where his facility is located. "The shooter was driving. It was insane. He was just everywhere."

Daniel Munoz, 28, of Odessa was headed to a bar to meet a friend when he noticed the driver of an approaching car was holding what appeared to be a rifle.

"This is my street instincts: When a car is approaching you and you see a gun of any type, just get down," said Munoz, who moved from San Diego about a year ago to work in the oil industry. "Luckily, I got down. ... Sure enough, I hear the shots go off. He let off at least three shots on me."

He said he was treated at a hospital and is physically OK, though he's bewildered by the experience.

"I'm just trying to turn the corner and I got shot -- I'm getting shot at? What's the world coming to? For real?"

PREVIOUS ARREST

Police said Ator had no outstanding warrants. His arrest in 2001 was in McClennan County, hundreds of miles east of Odessa. Online court records show he was charged then with misdemeanor criminal trespass and evading arrest. He entered guilty pleas in a deferred prosecution agreement where the charges were waived after he served 24 months of probation, according to records.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 17-month-old girl is recovering but faces surgery today to remove shrapnel from her chest. Abbott said the mother texted: "Her mouth is pretty bad, but will heal and can be fixed. Thankfully it doesn't seem like her jaw was hit. Just lips, teeth and tongue. ... We are thanking God for healing her and appreciate continued prayers."

The shooting came weeks after a gunman in the border city of El Paso killed 22 people at a Walmart. In Odessa, Abbott ticked off a list of mass shootings that have now killed nearly 70 people since 2016 in his state alone.

"I have been to too many of these events," Abbott said. "Too many Texans are in mourning. Too many Texans have lost their lives. The status quo in Texas is unacceptable, and action is needed."

But Abbott, a Republican, remains noncommittal about imposing any new gun laws in Texas at a time when Democrats and gun-control groups are demanding restrictions. And even as Abbott spoke, a number of gun laws that he signed this year took effect on the first day of September, including one that would arm more teachers in Texas schools.

TRUMP, LAWMAKERS

Trump expressed a commitment Sunday to work with a divided Congress to "stop the menace of mass attacks." He said any measures must satisfy the competing goals of protecting public safety and the constitutional right to gun ownership, and he seemed to cast fresh doubt on the merits of instituting more thorough background checks for gun purchases.

The president said it would be "wonderful to say" he'd work to "eliminate" mass shootings, but he acknowledged that that was unlikely.

"We want to substantially reduce the violent crime," Trump said at the start of a briefing about Hurricane Dorian at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington.

Trump told reporters earlier Sunday that he's been speaking to lawmakers from both major political parties and that "people want to do something." He said the administration is "looking at a lot of different things" and hopes to have a package ready by the time Congress returns to session next week.

The Republican-controlled Senate has refused to take up several gun-control bills that passed the Democratic-controlled House this year, and the GOP historically has opposed many efforts to strengthen the nation's gun laws.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the Republican-controlled Senate to "end its obstruction" and send the gun violence measures to Trump.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said he has discussed the issue with Trump and described the president as "very interested in doing something meaningful." Toomey has long pushed a bipartisan bill with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to expand background checks and said he remains interested in measures to keep guns away from people who shouldn't have them.

"We're going to take a very serious run at it," he said.

Others, like Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, argued that Congress should use his state as a model.

Scott, who was governor at the time of the Parkland school shooting, said officials sat down within days of the massacre with law enforcement, mental health counselors and educators. Legislation was quickly passed and signed into law, including a "red-flag" statute that would allow authorities to confiscate weapons from individuals deemed by the courts to be a threat to themselves or others.

Scott said he doesn't want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens, but added that "we've got to figure out how we get guns away from mentally ill people who want to harm others or themselves."

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan spoke on ABC's This Week on Sunday, saying mass shootings in the U.S. "absolutely are a homeland security threat."

"In our counterterrorism strategy and approach, domestic terrorism has taken a front-line focus for us," McAleenan said.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Weber, Jake Bleiberg, Darlene Superville, Jeff Karoub, Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo, Meghan Hoyer, Michael Biesecker and Tim Talley of The Associated Press; and by Hailey Waller and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP/Odessa American/MARK ROGERS

Authorities in Odessa, Texas, on Sunday examine the U.S. Postal Service vehicle that was involved in Saturday’s shooting.

