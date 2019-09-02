They come and they go

Every week you read in the paper about a new restaurant opening or another one closing. It is the nature of the beast. Sometimes a restaurant comes and stays and it becomes an institution. When they close, a part of you goes with them. Such was the case when Acadia closed several years ago, Cajun's Wharf this past spring and now the Oyster Bar is added to the list. The Oyster Bar has been around almost as long as I have lived in Little Rock. It opened in 1975 and we moved here in the fall of 1973.

When Clay and I were first married, we lived in Hillcrest and it was a neighborhood haunt--sort of like Cheers in Boston. You walked in and everyone knew your name.

For many years a group of my women friends had a standing monthly Tuesday night dinner there without children or husbands. It is where we met to set up the ground rules for supper club, and a place you could go for a good meal and a cold beer. Owner Virginia wants to retire, so she has sold the restaurant and it will open under a new owner soon. The change happens some time this month, so many of us have been going for one last Oyster Bar meal. Great shrimp poor boy and an icy mug of beer! The place has been hopping as many come in for one more meal.

It was a week of food with friends and family. If you are looking for a great place for lunch, try the Heifer International Cafe. One of the freshest and best salad bars around and a daily lunch special.

We split the blackened snapper poor boy and a salad and it was great. My son works there too!

Some of our best friends were in town this weekend too and we got to visit with them.

We had a small dinner party so Clay could play with his new pellet electric smoker.

Great ribs and chicken, plus wonderful sides and desserts provided by friends to round out the meal.

A fun week with lots of face time with friends.

