UA football: Razorback rewind

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas got off to a good start defensively in its 20-13 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

The Razorbacks had six sacks, three interceptions, did not allow any red-zone snaps by Portland State and gave up 230 total yards.

"I thought from a sacks standpoint, the pressure that we were able to put on with our defensive front helped as much as anything," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. "Sometimes we were getting to him with four and forcing him off his spot. We should have had a few more than that, but give those guys credit. That guy [quarterback Davis Alexander] was scrappy. Both of those quarterbacks were scrappy and made some plays."

Tackle McTelvin Agim and safety Kamren Curl had two sacks each.

"Just relentless effort," Agim said to describe the sacks. "That's just what we try to preach all the time just relentless effort, get to the ball, just full tilt."

The 230 yards allowed by the Razorbacks ranked 26th in the FBS after Saturday night, and fifth in the SEC behind LSU (98), Alabama (204), Texas A&M (219) and Georgia (225). Arkansas' six sacks were the most since the Hogs posted six in a 23-0 victory over Tulsa on Oct. 20.

Curl had the Razorbacks' first takeaway of the season, an interception late in the first half that he returned 29 yards, from the Portland State 47 to the 18.

"I was just the high safety, reading the quarterback," Curl said. "I read his eyes, then I went to get it."

Scramble TD

The Razorbacks held Portland State without a touchdown and no penetration further than their 28-yard line, until late in the game.

The Vikings went on a 12-play, 63-yard drive against a big group of Arkansas second-teamers that featured three defensive penalties, an offsides call that was offset by an illegal grounding flag on Portland State, and two offensive penalties.

On fourth and 14 from the 32, Portland State quarterback Jalani Eason was forced out of the pocket, circled to his left and heaved a pass that went over safety Kamren Curl's hands. Tight end Charlie Taumoepeau caught it at the 5 and burst unimpeded into the end zone.

"The quarterback was scrambling and we were all running with the quarterback trying to read his eyes, and he really just threw it over everybody's head and the tight end just made a really good play, Curl said. "The tight end had a good game, and he made a really good play on that play."

Injury update

Defensive end Dorian Gerald posted a short Instagram video from what appeared to be a hospital bed early Sunday with the title "Not a good feeling."

Gerald came out late in the first quarter of Saturday's season opener and was held out for observation in the second half. Coach Chad Morris said he thought Gerald got his "bell rung" or something. Gerald posted an assisted tackle and a pass breakup in the first half.

Defensive end Mataio Soli was seen leaving the game flexing his right hand as if it was in pain.

Warren calling

De'Vion Warren and Treylon Burks of Warren turned in two of the stronger performances by the Arkansas receivers in the season opener.

Burks had three catches for a team-high 52 yards while starting in his first collegiate game. The 6-3, 223-pounder also had two punt returns for 16 yards.

Warren had three carries on end-around plays for 37 yards. His gains of 17 and 12 yards both resulted in first downs, and he also had an 8-yard carry to open a series late in the third quarter.

"We have to utilize our talent and our speed to get the ball out on the edge," Coach Chad Morris said. "I thought we did that. I thought he provided a spark for us."

Early nerves

Quarterback Ben Hicks said he didn't really have jitters during pregame warmups or before his first series Saturday.

"It's kind of interesting, but I thought the most nerves that I had was when we left the hotel and we were driving over," Hicks said. "I kind of had some nerves not knowing what to expect, but once I got into the stadium, put everything on and was going through warmups, I felt good.

"I felt like I was back in my element. It was football. I've got a lot of experience playing football and I kind of fell back on my training and went out and played."

'Unacceptable'

Coach Chad Morris called out two early personal foul penalties -- one on the opening kickoff by Hayden Henry and one on a late hit by Kamren Curl.

"We had a couple of personal fouls, which was totally unacceptable, which resulted in points," Morris said. "You can't do that. That's not who we are. Those are things we've got to get corrected."

Henry was flagged for a minimal shove on Portland State's Benton Hoge, who had collided with linebacker Grant Morgan as the Vikings called a fair catch on the opening kickoff. That allowed Portland State to take the game's first offensive snap at its 40, and a 22-yard scramble by Davis Alexander set up a 50-yard field goal.

Curl was flagged for a late hit, and initially called for targeting, after Alexander dove with the ball extended to gain 7 yards for a first down on a third and 7 in the second quarter. The Vikings got the ball at the Arkansas 40 after that penalty, but wound up punting from the Arkansas 41.

Foucha run

Joe Foucha's interception with less than 20 seconds remaining sealed the Razorbacks' victory, but it stirred up memories of a moment from camp that Coach Chad Morris tried to hammer home.

Instead of hitting the deck after picking off Jalani Eason's tipped pass, the sophomore Foucha was running it back full speed when he was tackled by Emmanuel Daigbe after a 20-yard return.

During a two-minute drill in camp, Foucha intercepted a pass and ran it back, leading Morris to criticize the decision and declare that Foucha had "fumbled" to give the offense another possession.

"I was about to tackle him," Morris said Saturday of Foucha's decision to run back his pick again.

"We've worked that, but I guess we don't work it enough. But, yeah, he knows."

O Romeo

Portland State's Romeo Gunt drew a pair of personal foul penalties, ran offsides once to negate an incomplete pass, and had a targeting call waved off on that same play.

Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum introduced Gunt to a couple of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters on Thursday, then said, "He'll show up on Saturday."

Gunt finished with a game-high 15 tackles, and his nine solo stops were more than any other player's total tackles. He also had 35 yards in penalties.

Coming up

The Razorbacks will open SEC play at 6:30 p.m. Central on Saturday at Ole Miss in their earliest conference opener since a 45-21 loss at Auburn in Week 1 in 2014. The Rebels are 0-1 after falling 15-10 at Memphis on Saturday. They are 0-6 since a 37-33 victory over Arkansas at War Memorial Stadium on Oct. 13.

Players of the week

Offense RB Rakeem Boyd

Boyd, a junior from Houston, ran for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry and had a key 25-yard run late to put Arkansas into Portland State territory and run the clock down.

Defense DT McTelvin Agim

Agim posted 6 tackles to tie Bumper Pool for the team high. Agim had a pair of sacks for 9 yards in losses. The Texarkana, Texas, posted 2 solo tackles and 4 assists and tracked down quarterback Davis Alexander from behind for a big stop in the second half.

Rakeem Boyd

McTelvin Agim

Sports on 09/02/2019