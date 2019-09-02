UPDATES: Chad Morris, coordinators preview Ole Miss

Chad Morris

• I want to thank our fans for creating an environment on Saturday. Morris called it electric from the time the team got off the bus. To see that was special. Want to give credit to Portland State. They played hard and fought to the end.

• After reviewing the film, our guys played really hard. They gave great effort in all phases. I was disappointed in some of the lack of execution, dropped balls that ended drives for us. Defensively, lack of execution led to extended drives for Portland State.

• We had four 10-play drives, and four drops. We had two drops on third down. Our focus in game one was to hone in on our base offense. That was by design. We were vanilla.

• Rakeem Boyd was our offensive player of the game. He ran for a career-high 114 yards and a touchdown. We ran the ball well, not great. We left a lot on the field. We have to maximize scoring opportunities.

• Sosa Agim and Kam Curl were our defensive players of the game. They're playing as well as they have since we've been here. Defensively, we looked faster. We lost contain on Davis Alexander, and that's something we have to correct and will correct. We had three turnovers, but I'm disappointed we didn't have more because Alexander was loose carrying the football.

• Special teams player of the game was Sam Loy. Really like what he did with his sky punts.

• Dorian Gerald stained an artery in his neck in the second quarter. Very strange injury. He'll be on blood thinner, and he'll be out the rest of the year. We're hoping he'll be out of the hospital tonight or tomorrow. Austin Capps will be back, Cheyenne O'Grady is back.

• Flipping the page to Ole Miss, they had a tough road game. They have five offensive starters back. They made mistakes Saturday just like we did. They'll be much improved Week 1 to Week 2, like we will be.

• We're uncertain if this is the end of Gerald's football career, but he has a redshirt and we plan to exercise that. I want to commend our doctors for taking quick action on the sidelines and how they handled that situation with him. It was spot on. We're very fortunate. Those things are always tough to deal with. Our medical team handled it first class. Good news is he's going to be OK.

• Depth at DE: Eric Gregory will practice more this week. Collin Clay and Zach Williams will also figure in. They are listed at second and third team defensive end.

• You always look back and say we wish we had done this or done that in terms of play calling. We wanted to be more aggressive down the field, but what they were showing, it led to some checkdowns. We wanted to execute our base offense. Joe Craddock and I are communication through every play, and that will continue this week.

• I didn't think we executed as well as we wanted. We had four 10-play drives and a couple of other 6-plus play drives. We had 11 possessions. You normally want to have 13-14 possessions. I did think a few of Ben Hicks' throws were in the receivers' radius, but with young guys they're not always going to make the play. We're not going to get upset about that, but they have to improve.

• We're excited to get O'Grady back. He's talented and he's a playmaker. He's a guy who can make some plays for us. Grayson Gunter made some plays for us, too. I know Chase Harrell wants a couple of his drops back, but he had a big catch on third down, too.

• Rakeem is stronger and more physical than he's been. He got better as the game went on. The more reps and chances he gets, the better he'll get. He's disappointed he didn't get to play the full game against Ole Miss last year, so he's ready for that challenge.

• We think Jordan Jones will be back in a couple of weeks. We'll re-evaluate him again soon. Mataio Soli, he's going to have a cast on his hand. Don't anticipate Soli missing any time this week.

• More on Boyd: He's much more comfortable in the system. It was good to see him get into a groove running the ball on Saturday. Had he not gone out early last year vs. Ole Miss, he was on track to have a career day.

• On Harrell: Very physical blocker. He made his presence known in the running game, so that was a big plus for us. To see him take that on the field was good.

• Offensive line play: There's some things to improve on. We have to get to the second level of the defense a little better, we want to get a little more knock back and play lower. Like everyone else, we know they have to improve. I don't think we protected the quarterback well.

Defensive coordinator John Chavis

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock

