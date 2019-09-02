Verlander tosses 3rd no-hitter

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander reacts after pitching a no-hitter Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.

TORONTO -- Justin Verlander took the mound for the ninth inning, fully aware of the no-hitters he finished -- and his near misses, too.

Zeroed in, he wouldn't be denied this time.

Verlander pitched his third career no-hitter, punctuating a dominant season by striking out 14 to lead the Houston Astros past the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Sunday.

Verlander became just the sixth pitcher to throw at least three no-hitters in the majors, an elite club that includes the likes of Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax and Cy Young.

"It means a lot," Verlander said. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't know that. I've come so close. Since I've had two, I think I've blown two in the ninth and another couple in the eighth."

"I was definitely aware of the history aspect of it. Definitely a big hurdle to get over and a very special moment for me," he said.

Verlander (17-5) is the first pitcher to throw two no-hitters as a visitor in the same park -- he also threw one at Rogers Centre in 2011 with Detroit. His other no-no was in 2007 for the Tigers against Milwaukee.

"I guess I have to like this mound a lot now," Verlander joked.

Verlander allowed only one runner, with Cavan Biggio drawing a one-out walk in the first inning. The Blue Jays, with a lineup full of young, aggressive batters, never came close to a hit in the Astros' second no-hitter of the season -- four Houston pitchers combined to blank Seattle a month ago.

Verlander, 36, joined Ryan (seven), Koufax (four) and Young, Bob Feller and 1880s-era Larry Corcoran (three each) in rarefied air on the no-hitter list.

"Some of the guys I've idolized," Verlander said.

And it came after a series of close calls.

Verlander lost a no-hit try in the eighth inning late in 2011, had bids broken in the ninth in 2012 and 2015, and had another attempt spoiled last May in the seventh by Jose Abreu of the White Sox.

Verlander's wife, model Kate Upton, is currently attending the Venice Film Festival, where she tweeted out a message of congratulations.

"She was the first one I called," Verlander said. "She was actually up very late watching the whole thing, so that's awesome."

Verlander threw a season-high 120 pitches, mixing a fastball that reached the upper 90s with a sharp curve.

The right-hander retired the last 26 hitters in a row. But he still needed help because the game was scoreless going into the last inning -- according to baseball rules, Verlander had to pitch a complete game to get credit for a no-hitter.

That's when Canadian-born rookie Abraham Toro stepped up for the AL West leaders. The Astros newcomer hit a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning off Ken Giles (2-3) that cleared the way for Verlander to complete the no-hitter.

"The whole dugout was going crazy because everybody knew what was on the line," Toro said.

Toro made a routine play on Bo Bichette's grounder to third base for the last out. Verlander joked that Toro, 22, playing in just his eighth game in the majors, was in for quite a nice reward.

"I could not be happier for that kid," said Verlander, who sought out Toro for an on-field hug after the game. "Just an incredible moment for him, from Canada, able to do that and then get the last out as well. Such a special moment and I'm happy I'm able to celebrate with him."

YANKEES 5, ATHLETICS 4 Brett Gardner and pinch-hitter Mike Ford hit back-to-back home runs off A's closer Liam Hendriks, and New York walked off for the second consecutive game, rallying from four runs down to beat visiting Oakland.

RAYS 8, INDIANS 2 Carlos Carrasco made his return to the mound from leukemia and the Cleveland pitcher was applauded by both teams during host Tampa Bay's victory.

TWINS 8, TIGERS 3 Jake Cave and Nelson Cruz each drove in two runs and homer-happy Minnesota won without clearing the fences, beating host Detroit.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 4 Adalberto Mondesi matched a career high with four hits and stole three bases, leading Kansas City past visiting Baltimore.

MARINERS 11, RANGERS 3 Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs and Seattle defeated host Texas.

RED SOX 4, ANGELS 3 Xander Bogaerts had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI as visiting Boston topped Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 4-3, REDS 3-5 Nick Senzel and Phillip Ervin hit solo home runs, Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings and Cincinnati beat St. Louis to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader. With a victory in the first game and the Chicago Cubs' 4-0 loss to Milwaukee, the Cardinals gained a half game in the NL Central to increase their division lead to three games.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3 Ryan Zimmerman celebrated his return from the injured list with one of the Nationals' four home runs and Washington beat visiting Miami.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 0 Christian Yelich hit a three-run home run off Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, and Milwaukee defeated host Chicago for its second consecutive shutout of the Cubs.

PIRATES 6, ROCKIES 2 Steven Brault hit his first major league home run and pitched effectively into the seventh to lead visiting Pittsburgh over Colorado.

PADRES 8, GIANTS 4 Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and San Diego beat host San Francisco.

DODGERS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 (11) Cody Bellinger hit a tying home run in the ninth, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson went deep in the 11th and visiting Los Angeles rallied past Arizona.

PHILLIES 5, METS 2 Scott Kingery snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run double and host Philadelphia beat New York.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 5, WHITE SOX 3 Freddie Freeman homered twice off All-Star Lucas Giolito and drove in five runs, powering Atlanta over visiting Chicago.

Sports on 09/02/2019