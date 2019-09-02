Washington County marriage licenses

Aug. 22
Bryan Patrick Hughes, 36, and Kerri Dawn Stanglin, 39, both of Kansas, Okla.
Brian Scott Meredith, 50, and Lisa Marie Ozier, 50, both of Springdale
Carter Bradley Wyrsch, 26, and Hannah Grace Birch, 25, both of Dallas, Texas
Aug. 23
Billy Harold Chatman, 64, West Fork, and Marlene Yvonne White Keahey, 69, Fayetteville
Max Charles Crossland, 44, and Michelle Dawn Mourney, 45, both of Springdale
Sergio Manuel Flores Morales, 22, and Allie Amber Crossland, 22, both of Springdale
Keren Joraur, 59, and Miranda Lekjeb, 38, both of Springdale
Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 36, and Carrie Renee Crider, 36, both of Lincoln
Travis Louis Murphree, 22, and Brianna Leann Center, 22, both of Farmington
Austin Joseph Norris, 21, and Courtney Jean Skinner, 22, both of Fayetteville
Bradley Daniel Stanhope, 22, and Nicole Carol Cassady, 21, both of Springdale
Christopher Ryan Strobel, 40, and Hayley Renee Unruh, 36, both of Springdale
Juan Jose Vera Ibarra, 27, and Miriam Elizabeth Bayona, 21, both of Springdale
Aug. 26
Daniel Leighton Adams, 30, and Jasmine Marie Breazzeal, 25, both of Fayetteville
Alexander Porter Boyd, 26, and Michaela Dominique Hedges, 22, both of Fayetteville
David Wayne Copeland, 29, and Sa-Sha Danielle Long, 32, both of Elkins
Chase Trevor Hayes, 30, Fayetteville, and Jessica Morgan Thompson, 31, Springdale
Jonathan Vincent Hill, 23, and Elise Marie Toevs, 25, both of Springdale
Tyler Alan McCoy, 22, and Kristen Renee Thomas, 21, both of Springdale
Michael Shane Rogers II, 29, and Mariah Lynn Garrison, 23, both of Fayetteville
Michael Edward Roso, 46, Springdale, and Jennifer Lynn Lowery, 40, Fayetteville
Cole Matthew Self, 21, and Jade McKayla Mae Redmond, 21, both of West Fork
Ulises Samuel Zavala Espinoza, 31, and Sandra Zeleni Bedolla, 28, both of Fayetteville
Lu Zhang, 33, and Chang Liu, 27, both of Fayetteville
Aug. 27
Richard Apfel, 67, and Donna Kay Terry, 64, both of Springdale
Dillon Bohannon Bentley, 29, and Kathryn Michelle Bullock, 29, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Ryan Boyd Goodlett, 27, and Julianne Rose Fitchue, 29, both of Springdale
Cameron Steven Burges, 26, and Sarah Marie Menk, 26, both of Rogers
Luke Richard Heckmann, 23, and Courtney Brooke Snowden, 22, both of Fayetteville
Keji Hesa, 25, and Helbina Ami, 22, both of Springdale
James Kevin Hess, 32, and Christian Taylor Young, 33, both of Fayetteville
Robert Thomas Junior, 26, and Alexandra Leigh Bottoms, 26, both of Elkins
Kai Yang Joshua Leong, 32, and Bethany Deanna Sanderson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Hayden Thomas Mills, 23, and Rebekah Lynn Reno, 23, both of Fayetteville
Luis Angel Ortega Hernandez, 23, and Diana Pounthaheangsy, 27, both of Springdale
Shawn Anthony Santellanes, 32, and Katie Jean Ratajesak, 29, both of Elkins
Aug. 28
Austin Douglas Campbell, 21, and Brooklyn Paige Broadway, 21, both of Farmington
Jerry Quartel Davis, 39, and Starangela Lamek Collins, 43, both of Wynne
Aaron Michael Hawes, 28, and Amanda Marie Hartman, 29, both of Cave Springs
Edgar Enrique Sanchez, 30, and Annie Grace Lindsey, 31, both of Fayetteville
NW News on 09/02/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses