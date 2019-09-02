Washington County marriage licenses

Aug. 22

Bryan Patrick Hughes, 36, and Kerri Dawn Stanglin, 39, both of Kansas, Okla.

Brian Scott Meredith, 50, and Lisa Marie Ozier, 50, both of Springdale

Carter Bradley Wyrsch, 26, and Hannah Grace Birch, 25, both of Dallas, Texas

Aug. 23

Billy Harold Chatman, 64, West Fork, and Marlene Yvonne White Keahey, 69, Fayetteville

Max Charles Crossland, 44, and Michelle Dawn Mourney, 45, both of Springdale

Sergio Manuel Flores Morales, 22, and Allie Amber Crossland, 22, both of Springdale

Keren Joraur, 59, and Miranda Lekjeb, 38, both of Springdale

Antonio Martinez Hernandez, 36, and Carrie Renee Crider, 36, both of Lincoln

Travis Louis Murphree, 22, and Brianna Leann Center, 22, both of Farmington

Austin Joseph Norris, 21, and Courtney Jean Skinner, 22, both of Fayetteville

Bradley Daniel Stanhope, 22, and Nicole Carol Cassady, 21, both of Springdale

Christopher Ryan Strobel, 40, and Hayley Renee Unruh, 36, both of Springdale

Juan Jose Vera Ibarra, 27, and Miriam Elizabeth Bayona, 21, both of Springdale

Aug. 26

Daniel Leighton Adams, 30, and Jasmine Marie Breazzeal, 25, both of Fayetteville

Alexander Porter Boyd, 26, and Michaela Dominique Hedges, 22, both of Fayetteville

David Wayne Copeland, 29, and Sa-Sha Danielle Long, 32, both of Elkins

Chase Trevor Hayes, 30, Fayetteville, and Jessica Morgan Thompson, 31, Springdale

Jonathan Vincent Hill, 23, and Elise Marie Toevs, 25, both of Springdale

Tyler Alan McCoy, 22, and Kristen Renee Thomas, 21, both of Springdale

Michael Shane Rogers II, 29, and Mariah Lynn Garrison, 23, both of Fayetteville

Michael Edward Roso, 46, Springdale, and Jennifer Lynn Lowery, 40, Fayetteville

Cole Matthew Self, 21, and Jade McKayla Mae Redmond, 21, both of West Fork

Ulises Samuel Zavala Espinoza, 31, and Sandra Zeleni Bedolla, 28, both of Fayetteville

Lu Zhang, 33, and Chang Liu, 27, both of Fayetteville

Aug. 27

Richard Apfel, 67, and Donna Kay Terry, 64, both of Springdale

Dillon Bohannon Bentley, 29, and Kathryn Michelle Bullock, 29, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Ryan Boyd Goodlett, 27, and Julianne Rose Fitchue, 29, both of Springdale

Cameron Steven Burges, 26, and Sarah Marie Menk, 26, both of Rogers

Luke Richard Heckmann, 23, and Courtney Brooke Snowden, 22, both of Fayetteville

Keji Hesa, 25, and Helbina Ami, 22, both of Springdale

James Kevin Hess, 32, and Christian Taylor Young, 33, both of Fayetteville

Robert Thomas Junior, 26, and Alexandra Leigh Bottoms, 26, both of Elkins

Kai Yang Joshua Leong, 32, and Bethany Deanna Sanderson, 29, both of Fayetteville

Hayden Thomas Mills, 23, and Rebekah Lynn Reno, 23, both of Fayetteville

Luis Angel Ortega Hernandez, 23, and Diana Pounthaheangsy, 27, both of Springdale

Shawn Anthony Santellanes, 32, and Katie Jean Ratajesak, 29, both of Elkins

Aug. 28

Austin Douglas Campbell, 21, and Brooklyn Paige Broadway, 21, both of Farmington

Jerry Quartel Davis, 39, and Starangela Lamek Collins, 43, both of Wynne

Aaron Michael Hawes, 28, and Amanda Marie Hartman, 29, both of Cave Springs

Edgar Enrique Sanchez, 30, and Annie Grace Lindsey, 31, both of Fayetteville

