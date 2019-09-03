Arkansas man sentenced to 100 years for crimes against Saline County woman

A Traskwood man was sentenced last week to 100 years in prison in connection to 2018 crimes against a Saline County woman, including assaulting her and holding her hostage.

Authorities said in a news release Boyce Wayne Williams, 45, broke into the woman’s house around 1 a.m. Oct. 21, 2018, a day after she and a police officer had ordered him to stay away.

Williams threatened the woman’s son, who had been woken up, and convinced him to go away.

Police say Williams then began to terrorize the woman, putting a gun in her mouth, saying she should be glad it was a BB gun, and holding a knife to her throat.

He then physically assaulted the woman, and destroyed some of her property, according to the release.

Williams didn’t allow her to leave until around 6 a.m. when she convinced him a coworker would come looking for her if she didn’t show up to work.

He warned her not to call police because “he was going to work with her,” according to the release, but the woman secretly called authorities and asked them to come to her workplace without lights or sirens.

Williams followed the woman inside her workplace.

“You better not call the cops, or I will kill you and everyone around you,” he said to her, according to the release. Authorities say a coworker testified in court that he or she had overheard Williams say this before he left.

Police were interviewing the woman when Williams called the workplace a little while later. The woman put the call on speaker, and Williams admitted to assaulting her and putting the BB gun in her mouth.

The responding officer recorded the conversation on his body camera and told Williams he would be seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Williams was previously convicted of violent crimes, including similar crimes against a pregnant woman in 2007, in which he committed a violent act against her and held her against her will, according to the release.