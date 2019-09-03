Arkansas safari park says pony OK, internal review underway after video shows bear pinning it inside pen

A miniature pony pinned to the ground by a bear at Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari on Sunday was uninjured, and the park is conducting an internal review, according to a statement from the attraction in Northwest Arkansas.

A visitor at the park in Gentry took video of the encounter and posted it on Facebook on Sunday. The video had been shared more than 3,000 times and viewed more than 128,000 times by Tuesday morning.

The video, posted by park visitor Melissa Carnes of Bentonville, appeared to show a bear over a pony it had pinned to the ground in an enclosure holding both animals. At one point, the pony's leg is visible kicking.

The pony was not harmed but further details would have to be released by someone else at the company, an employee said Tuesday. Confirmation from the Siloam Springs Veterinary Hospital was not immediately available.

In a statement on Facebook on Monday, the Safari company said the pony, Piper, was "looking good after the bear encounter."

"The vet said she is in good condition with no injuries," the statement said. "Thanks so much for your concerns! We are performing an internal review."

The attraction reopened in March after paying a $75,000 fine and settling complaints with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June 2018.

The 400-acre attraction has more than 800 exotic animals including tigers, monkeys, kangaroos and wildebeests. It includes a four-mile drive-through loop.

The settled allegations from the agriculture department included 13 cases of failure to provide adequate veterinarian care and 43 instances of animals kept in dirty or otherwise inadequate conditions.