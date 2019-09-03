Arkansas woman dies after SUV flips several times, police say

A 57-year-old Arkansas woman died on Tuesday after her SUV left the road and flipped multiple times in Jefferson County, authorities said.

Myrtle W. Jackson was driving south on Arkansas 365 near Pinto Road, north of White Hall, when the crash happened just before 6 a.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Jackson's 2003 Ford Expedition drifted off the right side of the road and overturned several times, killing the White Hall woman, troopers said.

According to the report, conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 325 people have died on roads in the state so far this year, according to preliminary reports.