China holds line in trade dispute

Chinese state media on Monday signaled that the government is ready to weather the economic turbulence of the U.S.-China trade war as no progress to resolve the standoff is in sight.

President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday slapped tariffs on roughly $110 billion in Chinese imports. Chinese editorials and commentaries have focused on the impact that the tariffs will have on U.S. consumers. Late Sunday, the State Council, or Cabinet, released a statement pledging to increase economic support to Chinese industries if needed.

Chinese officials have yet to give a clear sign that they intend to carry through a plan for in-person negotiations in Washington this month, a meeting that was planned before the latest round of increases. State media on Monday dedicated minimal coverage to the trade war, and there was little evidence of a change in stance.

"It is time the U.S. administration reconsidered its poorly thought out China-bashing moves," an editorial in the China Daily argued. "Working to secure a trade deal would be a more fruitful approach."

The 15% U.S. duty hit consumer goods ranging from footwear, apparel and home textiles, to certain technology products like the Apple Watch. A separate batch of about $160 billion in Chinese goods -- including laptops and mobile phones -- will be hit with 15% tariffs on Dec. 15. Trump delayed part of the levies to blunt the impact on Christmas shopping.

Analysts warn the fight over trade and technology is unlikely to be quickly resolved.

"The short-lived truce will probably provide limited relief," said Zhu Huani of Mizuho Bank in a report. "Businesses have become increasingly uncertain about future prospects, evidenced by the pullback in business investment amidst growing concerns on growth."

Global markets reacted less strongly to the weekend tariff increases than they have to previous increases, in part because the measures had been widely anticipated.

U.S. markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday, draining some of the energy from global trading. Asian stocks fell with U.S. equity futures after the tariffs kicked in. European stock markets drifted higher Monday.

The new tariffs imposed over the weekend are "a turning point in the trade war" with the U.S., an editorial in the Communist Party's tabloid Global Times wrote Sunday evening.

"The US economy cannot sustain its superficial prosperity and is facing a bigger risk of decline," the editorial said. "The Trump administration has shot Americans in the foot. When more and more Americans feel the pain, maybe it will be time for Washington to recover rationality."

While the Trump administration has dismissed concerns about a protracted trade war, business groups are calling for a tariff truce and the resumption of negotiations between the world's two largest economies.

China has repeatedly decried U.S pressure tactics, with signs that its officials are girding for a prolonged confrontation.

"China's determination to fight against the U.S. economic warmongering has only grown stronger, and its countermeasures more resolute, measured and targeted," according to a commentary by the official Xinhua News Agency after the tariffs kicked in.

China's retaliation took effect as of 12:01 p.m. Sunday in Beijing, with higher tariffs being rolled out in stages on a total of about $75 billion of U.S. goods. Its target list strikes at the heart of Trump's political support -- factories and farms across the Midwest and South.

Higher Chinese duties that took effect Sept. 1 include an extra 10% on American pork, beef, chicken and various other agricultural goods, while soybeans will get hit with an extra 5% tariff on top of the existing 25%. Starting in mid-December, American wheat, sorghum and cotton will also get a further 10% tariff.

While China imposed a new 5% levy on U.S. crude oil starting from September, there was no new tariff on liquefied natural gas.

The resumption of a suspended extra 25% duty on U.S. cars will resume Dec. 15, with another 10% on top for some vehicles. With existing general duties on autos taken into account, the total tariff charged on U.S.-made cars would be as high as 50%.

Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, said the Trump administration's approach of using tariffs to pressure China into a deal has backfired.

"U.S. companies have to spend more resources on constantly changing trade rules and less on innovation, new products and our economic health," Shapiro said. "This is not how you reach a meaningful trade agreement."

Two surveys of Chinese factory activity showed demand is weak amid the trade war. The business magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers' index showed activity edging up, but a gauge of new orders fell to its lowest level this year. A separate survey by an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, showed activity declining. It said demand was "relatively weak."

