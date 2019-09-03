Coridan receives researcher award

FAYETTEVILLE -- Robert Coridan, an assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Arkansas, is the recipient of an early career researcher award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Coridan, a solar energy researcher, will receive $750,000 over five years to assist his work toward improving the efficiency of photoelectrochemical materials.

He joined UA in 2015 and is one of 73 scientists to receive the federal Department of Energy honor. According to the U.S. Department of Energy announcement, award selection was based on a review by outside scientific experts.

NW News on 09/03/2019