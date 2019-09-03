Cubs end drought with five-run outburst in 7th

Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after scoring during a five-run seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday in Chicago. The Cubs, who remain three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central, went on to win 5-1.

CHICAGO -- After not scoring for nearly three full games, the Chicago Cubs were desperate for a big hit or a lucky break.

Both played a role in Chicago's late rally Monday.

Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh inning, and the Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Cubs have a 2½-game lead for the second wild card in the NL.

The Cubs were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, they hadn't been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013 vs. the Dodgers.

"Our lineup did an unbelievable job today just being persistent," starter Kyle Hendricks said. "Putting together great at-bats all game."

Jason Heyward led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Matt Wisler (3-3) and stole second. One out later, Kris Bryant walked. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau came on to face Rizzo, who stroked a sharp single to center to score Heyward.

On the play, Bryant and Rizzo advanced on a throwing error by center fielder Jake Fraley, and then pinch-hitter Albert Almora was intentionally walked to load the bases. Schwarber followed with a grounder down the line that hit off first base and rolled down the line in foul territory as all three runners scored for a 4-1 Chicago lead.

If the ball doesn't hit the bag, first baseman Austin Nola might have been able to make a play on it, or at least keep it in the infield.

Seattle rookie Justus Sheffield left with the lead after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed 5 hits, walked 2 and struck out a career-high 7.

BRAVES 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run home runs, and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as Atlanta beat visiting Toronto. The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.

ASTROS 3, BREWERS 2 George Springer's home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston over host Milwaukee. The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, NATIONALS 3 Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing 3 hits over 7 shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and visiting New York beat Washington.

PHILLIES 7, REDS 1 Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two home runs, and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia overpowered host Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, PADRES 7 Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra, and host Arizona cruised by San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning, and host Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game by beating Baltimore.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3 Max Kepler's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota over host Detroit. The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game road trip.

RANGERS 7, YANKEES 0 Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees, helping visiting Texas beat New York. The Yankees had the second-longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900, behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33.

INDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 3 Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers both homered as host Cleveland blasted Chicago.

