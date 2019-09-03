Cubs end drought with five-run outburst in 7th

CHICAGO -- After not scoring for nearly three full games, the Chicago Cubs were desperate for a big hit or a lucky break.
Both played a role in Chicago's late rally Monday.
Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh inning, and the Cubs snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak in a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 2 and drove in a run for Chicago, which remained three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Cubs have a 2½-game lead for the second wild card in the NL.
The Cubs were coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Before Sunday, they hadn't been shut out in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since August 2013 vs. the Dodgers.
"Our lineup did an unbelievable job today just being persistent," starter Kyle Hendricks said. "Putting together great at-bats all game."
Jason Heyward led off the seventh with a walk against reliever Matt Wisler (3-3) and stole second. One out later, Kris Bryant walked. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau came on to face Rizzo, who stroked a sharp single to center to score Heyward.
On the play, Bryant and Rizzo advanced on a throwing error by center fielder Jake Fraley, and then pinch-hitter Albert Almora was intentionally walked to load the bases. Schwarber followed with a grounder down the line that hit off first base and rolled down the line in foul territory as all three runners scored for a 4-1 Chicago lead.
If the ball doesn't hit the bag, first baseman Austin Nola might have been able to make a play on it, or at least keep it in the infield.
Seattle rookie Justus Sheffield left with the lead after tossing five scoreless innings. He allowed 5 hits, walked 2 and struck out a career-high 7.
BRAVES 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run home runs, and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as Atlanta beat visiting Toronto. The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.
ASTROS 3, BREWERS 2 George Springer's home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston over host Milwaukee. The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
METS 7, NATIONALS 3 Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing 3 hits over 7 shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and visiting New York beat Washington.
PHILLIES 7, REDS 1 Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two home runs, and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia overpowered host Cincinnati.
DIAMONDBACKS 14, PADRES 7 Josh Rojas, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker homered in the sixth inning off converted infielder Javy Guerra, and host Arizona cruised by San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning, and host Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game by beating Baltimore.
TWINS 4, TIGERS 3 Max Kepler's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota over host Detroit. The Twins have gone 6-1 in the first seven games of a 10-game road trip.
RANGERS 7, YANKEES 0 Mike Minor and two relievers became the first pitchers in 220 tries to shut out the Yankees, helping visiting Texas beat New York. The Yankees had the second-longest streak without being blanked since at least 1900, behind a 308-game stretch by the Babe Ruth-led Yankees from 1931-33.
INDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 3 Carlos Santana and Jake Bauers both homered as host Cleveland blasted Chicago.
Print Headline: Cubs end drought with five-run outburst in 7th