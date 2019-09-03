Fire engulfs scuba-expedition boat

People hug each other Monday in Santa Barbara, Calif., as they await news outside the office of Truth Aquatics, the company that owned and operated the vessel that caught fire.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving at least 25 people dead. Authorities expressed diminishing hopes that any of the nine people still missing would be found alive.

Five crew members escaped by jumping off the anchored boat and taking refuge on an inflatable boat.

Rescuers recovered or located 25 bodies from the waters just off Santa Cruz Island near the place where the fire-ravaged boat sank. The rescuers were continuing to search for survivors, but Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester cautioned that it was unlikely anyone else would be found alive.

"We will search all the way through the night into the morning, but I think we should all be prepared to move into the worst outcome," she said at an afternoon news conference.

Four bodies recovered from the ocean about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles all had injuries consistent with drowning, said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll.

It wasn't immediately clear when the bodies on the ocean floor might be retrieved or when divers could search the boat for others.

"It's upside down in relatively shallow water, with receding tides that are moving it around," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said.

The fire occurred aboard the vessel Conception sometime around 3 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time off Santa Cruz Island, part of a chain of rugged wind-swept isles that form Channel Islands National Park in the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

The five crew members who escaped were rescued by a boat called The Grape Escape that was anchored nearby. Two suffered minor injuries, Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney said.

The Grape Escape's owners, Bob and Shirley Hansen, told The New York Times that they were asleep when they heard pounding on the side of their 60-foot fishing vessel about 3:30 a.m. and found the crew members. They told the couple that they fled when the fire grew out of control.

"When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern," Bob Hansen said, estimating it was no more than 100 yards from his craft. "I could see the fire coming through holes on the side of the boat. There were these explosions every few beats. You can't prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous."

Rochester said the 75-foot vessel was anchored in Platts Harbor, about 20 yards off the northern coast of Santa Cruz Island, when the fire ignited.

The Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor on the mainland, was on the final day of a Labor Day weekend cruise to the Channel Islands when the fire began.

"At 3:15 this morning the Coast Guard overheard a mayday call," Barney said. "The call was garbled, it was not that clear, but we were able to get some information out of it to send vessels on scene."

Rochester said that call indicated the boat was already fully ablaze.

The Conception was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, which says on its website that it has been taking divers on such expeditions since the 1970s. It was owned and operated by Truth Aquatics, a Santa Barbara-based company founded in 1974.

Dave Reid, who runs an underwater camera business with his wife and who has traveled on the Conception and two other boats in Truth Aquatics' fleet, said he considered all three among the best and safest dive-boats around.

Reid noted that divers sleep overnight in berths on the vessel's lowest deck so they are rested and ready to dive all day when the sun comes up. No one is ever locked into that deck, he said, but going up to the top deck to get off the boat requires negotiating a narrow stairway with only one exit. If the fire was fast-moving, he said, it's very likely divers couldn't escape and the crew couldn't get to them.

Coast Guard records show inspections conducted last February and in August 2018 found no deficiencies. Earlier inspections found some safety violations related to fire safety.

A 2016 inspection resulted in owners replacing the heat detector in the galley, and one in 2014 cited a leaky fire hose.

Records show all safety violations from the past five years were quickly addressed by the boat's owners.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to investigate.

Photo by AP/Ventura County Fire Department

Firefighters respond to a boat ablaze Monday off the coast of Southern California. The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Monday in the area near Santa Cruz Island, where the vessel carrying scuba divers ignited and later sank. Authorities found several bodies, but more than 20 people remained missing.

