Fort Smith police receive more than 100 threats after 911 drowning audio released

This screen shot from a Fort Smith police officer’s body camera shows responders walking through a flooded area near where Debra Stevens drowned early Saturday before the rescuers could get to her.

The Fort Smith Police Department has received more than 100 threats since releasing a 911 call in which a dispatcher chastises a woman minutes before she drowned in a flash flood, a police spokesman said.

On Aug. 24, Fort Smith resident Debra Stevens, 47, drowned in a flash flood that swept her car from a parking lot near 5801 Kinkhead Ave. Stevens called 911 when the water began to flow into her car, and dispatcher Donna Reneau, during a 24-minute phone call, at one point told the woman to “shut up” and scolded the crying woman for driving into water.

Officer Aric Mitchell said the threats, primarily made to the cities dispatch center, mostly came from out-of-state and are not considered credible. Mitchell said the calls and messages ran the gamut from vague insults to death threats.

Mitchell did not have an exact number of the threats, but said it was well more than 100 over the holiday weekend.

Mitchell said the calls do not pose an immediate danger to any officers or dispatchers, but that the department is keeping an eye on the situation.