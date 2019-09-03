France: Brexit backstop not a '2-headed monster'

Anti Brexit demonstrators gather and march at Parliament Square, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Lawmakers returned from their summer recess Tuesday for a pivotal day in British politics as they challenged Prime Minister Boris Johnson's insistence that the U.K. leave the European Union on Oct. 31, even without a withdrawal agreement to cushion the economic blow. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — France's Europe minister says she's ready but still waiting for alternative British proposals for its divorce agreement with the EU.

Secretary of state for European affairs Amelie de Montchalin said Tuesday the French government is focused instead on preparing for Britain to crash out of the trading bloc Oct. 31 without any plan for the future.

Just as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Parliament that "alternative solutions" to the divorce deal are on the table, de Montchalin told reporters in Paris that she has received "no packet of documents" outlining them.

She wouldn't comment on rising British political tensions over Brexit.

She accused British politicians of over-dramatizing the so-called backstop designed to avoid a new border between the EU's Ireland and U.K.'s Northern Ireland. She said "the backstop is not a two-headed monster," and "we are totally open to what the British propose."

French government ministers met Tuesday with business leaders to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

