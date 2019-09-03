HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after one week

Bryant running back Ahmad Adams (35) runs for a first down past Benton defensive tackle Caleb Coffman (54) during the Salt Bowl on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant won 42-14. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

Last week was that crazy first week of high school football when games are played on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and even Saturday.

Things return to normal this week with the vast majority of games on Friday night.

One thing we know following the first week of the season: North Little Rock and Bryant are going to be very good again.

North Little Rock rolled to a 19-0 victory over Tulsa Washington in a game played Saturday in Bentonville.

Bryant made it look easy in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night with a 42-14 victory over Benton.

Our top team in Class 6A, Greenwood, doesn’t open the season until this week.

For the top team in Class 5A, Pulaski Academy, the good news is that its offense scored 84 points.

The bad news is that its defense gave up 68 points to a Springdale Har-Ber team that doesn’t appear to be among the top tier of Class 7A squads.

Arkadelphia, Nashville, and Joe T. Robinson are in the same conference but again appear to be the top programs in Class 4A along with Warren and Shiloh Christian.

In Class 3A, the game of the week saw Rison outlast Prescott 42-40 in two overtimes. Those two teams flip spots. In the preseason poll, we had Prescott at No. 1 in Class 3A and Rison at No. 2.

Here are the rankings after one week of play:

OVERALL

North Little Rock Bryant Greenwood Conway Bentonville Pulaski Academy Fayetteville Arkadelphia Little Rock Christian Harrison

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Bryant Conway Bentonville Fayetteville

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Russellville Marion Searcy Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Little Rock McClellan Texarkana

CLASS 4A

Arkadelphia Nashville Warren Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Camden Harmony Grove Smackover McGehee

CLASS 2A