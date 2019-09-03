HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after one week

Last week was that crazy first week of high school football when games are played on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and even Saturday.
Things return to normal this week with the vast majority of games on Friday night.
One thing we know following the first week of the season: North Little Rock and Bryant are going to be very good again.
North Little Rock rolled to a 19-0 victory over Tulsa Washington in a game played Saturday in Bentonville.
Bryant made it look easy in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night with a 42-14 victory over Benton.
Our top team in Class 6A, Greenwood, doesn’t open the season until this week.
For the top team in Class 5A, Pulaski Academy, the good news is that its offense scored 84 points.
The bad news is that its defense gave up 68 points to a Springdale Har-Ber team that doesn’t appear to be among the top tier of Class 7A squads.
Arkadelphia, Nashville, and Joe T. Robinson are in the same conference but again appear to be the top programs in Class 4A along with Warren and Shiloh Christian.
In Class 3A, the game of the week saw Rison outlast Prescott 42-40 in two overtimes. Those two teams flip spots. In the preseason poll, we had Prescott at No. 1 in Class 3A and Rison at No. 2.
Here are the rankings after one week of play:
OVERALL
- North Little Rock
- Bryant
- Greenwood
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Fayetteville
- Arkadelphia
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
CLASS 7A
- North Little Rock
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Russellville
- Marion
- Searcy
- Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Little Rock McClellan
- Texarkana
CLASS 4A
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Warren
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Rison
- Prescott
- Camden Harmony Grove
- Smackover
- McGehee
CLASS 2A
- Gurdon
- Hazen
- Des Arc
- Fordyce
- Junction City