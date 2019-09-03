• Dan Reehil, a pastor at St. Edward Catholic School in Nashville, Tenn., said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome before removing the Harry Potter series from the school library because readers "risk conjuring evil spirits" by reading the curses and spells used in the books.

• Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, N.J., was arrested and a Labor Day parade that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was supposed to attend was canceled after authorities reported finding "destructive devices" at a bar near the parade route and at Kaiser's home.

• Derrick Saucier of Pascagoula, Miss., and Jarrod Davis of Hurley were ready on the opening day of Mississippi's alligator season, spending 90 minutes battling a 13-foot, 6-inch gator in a bayou in Gautier that could break a state record.

• Clark Brennan, captain of the Krewe of Bacchus, said the Little League World Series-winning Eastbank boys team and the Eastbank girls softball World Series finalists will ride on a specially designed float in the krewe's Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Feb. 23.

• Mogens Jensen, Denmark's food and fisheries minister, said that with a countrywide ban on wild animals in circuses expected later this year, the government is spending $1.6 million to buy Denmark's last four circus elephants -- Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny -- to give them a proper retirement.

• George Jensen, 83, accused of backing into a city bus before crashing his van into a Minneapolis bus shelter, injuring five people, was charged with five counts of criminal vehicular operation, prosecutors said.

• Kurt Frisz, police chief of Wentzville, Mo., said DNA from a discarded soft drink bottle at a ransacked restaurant led investigators to Dakota Blackburn, 25, who is now facing multiple charges in burglaries in St. Charles County, Jefferson City, Moberly and elsewhere.

• Mussarat Khan, a 60-year-old nanny in Skokie, Ill., faces an aggravated battery charge after the mother of a 7-month-old boy reported that Khan whipped the child around by an arm and leg and hit him as the mother watched on a remote baby-monitoring video system, prosecutors said.

A Section on 09/03/2019