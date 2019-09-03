Irish get tested by Cardinals in opener

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke (10) attempts to grab the feet of Louisville defensive back Trenell Troutman (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores, and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville 35-17 on Monday night.

Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 112 yards, including an 11-yard TD, as the Fighting Irish worked harder than expected to put away the rebuilding Cardinals in Scott Satterfield's debut as coach.

Notre Dame trailed 14-7 in the first before Jones' score tied it, and Book followed with an 11-yard score just before halftime.

Book's TD came after a bizarre sequence featuring three consecutive fumbles between the teams, the last of which Notre Dame recovered at Louisville's 20.

The Irish forced five fumbles overall and recovered three.

Book hit Tommy Tremble with a 26-yard TD pass midway through the third for a 28-14 lead. He finished 14-of-23 passing for 193 yards. Smith rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 1 yards and totaled 24 yards on 8 carries.

Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 17 yards in the first quarter, but the Cardinals struggled after that and managed only Blanton Creque's 46-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter.

Louisville freshman Javian Hawkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries.

Playing before a record home crowd of 58,187, the Cardinals were outgained 425-383.

