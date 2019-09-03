LATEST: Dorian weakens to Category 3 hurricane

A road is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with a fearsome Category 4 assault that forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passes. (AP Photo/Tim Aylen)

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas — The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

2 a.m.

Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill.

At 2:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the ferocious storm's center was about 30 miles northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position since Monday afternoon.

But its wind speeds lessened slightly to 120 mph with higher gusts. That was down from 130 mph Monday evening.

The hurricane is about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

11:50 p.m.

Hurricane Dorian has caused more than 1,300 flights to be canceled within, as well as into and out of, the U.S.

The flight tracking site FlightAware says the unusually high amount of cancellations on Monday were due mostly to the ferocious storm. At least another 1,000 cancellations are expected Tuesday, with at least half due to the closure of the Orlando International Airport, scheduled for 2 a.m. The site says a total of 50 to 100 flights canceled a day would be typical.

11 p.m.

At 10:50 p.m. EDT Monday, the ferocious storm's center was about 30 miles northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position all day.

But its wind speeds lessened slightly to 130 mph. That was down from 140 mph earlier in the evening.

The hurricane is about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.