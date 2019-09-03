Little Rock man, 29, arrested in deadly hit-and-run, police say

A 29-year-old Little Rock man arrested late Monday is accused of fatally hitting a motorcyclist with his truck and then leaving the scene, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers were called shortly after 10:15 p.m. to a report of a vehicle striking a motorcycle at the intersection of Chicot Road and Fairfield Drive.

The motorcyclist was driving north on Chicot Road when a Dodge pickup turned left onto Fairfield Drive in front of him, a statement released by the department said.

The victim, whose name had not been released Tuesday morning, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to an arrest report, the truck's driver, Dione Morrison, left the scene of the crash and went to his home, about half a block away.

A witness led officers to Morrison’s truck. Police arrested Morrison and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning, an online jail roster shows.

Morrison faces charges of failure to stop after an accident with injury and negligent homicide, according to the roster. No bond was listed.