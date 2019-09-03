• After R. Kelly was jailed in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago last month on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges, the musician was written up for refusing to take a cellmate, according to newly disclosed prison records. An incident report said Kelly, 52, had rebuffed an order to take a cellmate in the Loop facility's special housing unit, a more secure area away from the general population. Asked to respond to the allegation, Kelly said, "I was told I didn't have to take a cellie and I have too much going on to worry about incident report." Investigators wrote that he had a "poor attitude throughout this investigation." The report was filed as part of the government's response to Kelly's motion that he be granted bail so he can be released from custody. Kelly, whose first name is Robert, is currently being held without bail on a 13-count federal indictment in Chicago alleging that Kelly and two of his associates fixed the R&B superstar's 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories. Kelly's motion, filed Aug. 1, argued that he has been subjected to "draconian conditions" while jailed in the special housing unit. The musician's lawyers also filed a separate motion on Thursday that asked for Kelly's "immediate release from solitary confinement." In a filing on Friday, federal prosecutors maintained that Kelly should remain jailed because he is a flight risk and a danger to the public. They also said Kelly has been assigned a cellmate, despite his refusal. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that prosecutors contend that Kelly is seeking special treatment because he's a celebrity. Kelly is accused of sexual misconduct in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, in addition to federal charges.

• Alice Marie Johnson, whom Kim Kardashian West helped get out of prison, has popped up on Instagram hawking the reality TV star's new shapewear line. Johnson looks into the camera wearing a black sculpting bodysuit from SKIMS and says the shapewear makes her feel "free." She calls Kardashian West her "war angel" who did not let anything stand between her and Johnson's freedom. The Memphis grandmother was a first-time offender when she was sentenced to life plus 25 years in a cocaine conspiracy case. Her sentence was commuted last year after Kardashian West visited the White House to plead for her freedom. Johnson kicked off a campaign for SKIMS that will feature 25 other real women who will speak to how SKIMS "empowers them to feel the best versions of themselves."

R&B singer R. Kelly, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court building for an arraignment on sex-related felonies in Chicago.

Alice Marie Johnson, left, and her daughter Katina Marie Scales wait to start a TV interview on in Memphis, Tenn.

