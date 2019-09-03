North Arkansas man arrested in stabbing, authorities say

A north Arkansas man faces a felony battery charge after he was accused of stabbing another man in Baxter County over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies dispatched to a stabbing call at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday found a man “bleeding profusely” from his arm in a residence at 561 Baxter County 502 in the Promise Land area, according to a news release by the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

The victim told authorities that Carlos N. Ramirez stabbed him with a knife during a fight, the release states. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home for treatment of “serious injury,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Ramirez, 36, told deputies he was defending himself, but was arrested and transported to Baxter County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained early Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ramirez faces a charge of first-degree battery, with his bond set at $50,000.