NWA outdoor briefs

Cruise into the sunset

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake most Thursdays and Sundays in September.

Cost is $10 plus tax for adults and $5 for children age 6-12.

Registration is required. Call the park office, 479-789-5000, for departure times and to register.

Archers slate benefit shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters will host a 3-D archery shoot to benefit Operation Game Thief on Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers, with lower prices for youths. The shoot features 30 targets. Archers may start the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For details, contact cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-499-0335 or 417-439-7054.

Birders walk trails

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. Sunday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers. Meet at the Historic Van Winkle Hollow trailhead on Arkansas 12 one mile west of the visitor center.

The trip will visit the Historic Van Winkle Trail and Sinking Stream Trail. Each is a one-half-mile loop. The area is rich with birds and native plants.

All are welcome. Audubon membership is not required. For details, call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

City hosts Fall for All

The city of Bella Vista will host Fall for All starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at Blowing Springs Park. The park is at 700 Blowing Spring Road and can be accessed off Mercy Way.

Local retailers, community groups, cycling advocacy groups and more have teamed up for this event. Trail activities start at 8 a.m. and include group hikes, mountain bike rides and a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back. Following these events, attendees can enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade.

Tournament honors deputy

The Sonny Smith Memorial Bass Tournament will be Sept. 27 out of Spadra park at Lake Dardanelle.

Entry fee is $60 per boat, with a $10 optional big bass pot and optional $5 pot for rough fish. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enter at the ramp on tournament morning. The tournament raises money for scholarships awarded to students seeking a career in law enforcement.

Sonny Smith was a Johnson County deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Sports on 09/03/2019