Off The Wire

Colts lock up QBs

The Indianapolis Colts sorted out their quarterback situation Monday. Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for the foreseeable future, and Brian Hoyer will become Brissett's backup. A little more than a week after Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement upended Indy's long-term plans, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Brissett had signed a contract extension. Details were not immediately available, though the NFL Network first reported it was a two-year deal worth $30 million, with $20 million guaranteed. Brissett was entering the final year of his rookie deal this season. Brissett's deal came just hours after the Colts announced Hoyer, a longtime backup in the league, would join the team as the new No. 2 on the depth chart. ESPN reported the deal was for three years and $12 million. The Colts know what Brissett can do. They acquired him in a cutdown weekend trade just before the 2017 season opener from the New England Patriots. He went 4-11 as the starter that season when Luck missed all 16 games.

Jets hire Hines Ward

The New York Jets hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant. Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed Coach Adam Gase and his staff. Wide receiver Robby Anderson praised Ward during camp for helping him try to find ways to improve his game this season. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas had been interested in having Ward join the Eagles' staff and reached out to the former wide receiver when he was hired by the Jets in June. Ward will work closely again with wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. The 43-year-old Ward is the Steelers' career leader with 1,000 catches, 12,083 yards receiving and 85 touchdown catches. He played 15 seasons for Pittsburgh, and helped the franchise win two Super Bowl titles. Ward also worked as a coaching intern for the Steelers during training camp in 2017.

Peterman goes on IR

The Oakland Raiders have placed third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman on injured reserve with an elbow injury. The Raiders made the move Monday, a day after claiming DeShone Kizer off waivers from Green Bay as the fourth quarterback on the roster. Peterman had a strong preseason for the Raiders after the former fifth-round pick flamed out in Buffalo. Peterman completed 60 of 84 passes for 475 yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions for a 97.1 rating. But he hurt a ligament in his elbow in the preseason finale at Seattle last week, and now will miss at least the first eight weeks of the season. Oakland has the option of designating him as one of two players who can be activated from IR later this season. The Raiders also placed cornerback Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve after he suffered a facial injury in the preseason opener last month against the Rams.

Vikings add Doctson

Former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Doctson, cut on Saturday by Washington after three underwhelming seasons, will reunite with quarterback Kirk Cousins in Minnesota. The 26-year-old Doctson will essentially replace Laquon Treadwell, who was drafted one spot behind him in the first round at No. 23 in 2016. The Vikings waived Treadwell on Saturday, too, after three unproductive seasons. Doctson has 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns for his career, compared to 56 catches, 517 yards and 1 score for Treadwell.

Cubs back up Darvish

Adbert Alzolay was promoted Monday from Class AAA Iowa, but the Chicago Cubs insisted the arrival of one of their top prospects should be interpreted as insurance in the event Yu Darvish can't make his next start Saturday against the Brewers. "It's always going to be what's best for the pitcher, so we thought that was best for Yu," Cubs Manager Joe Maddon said of the decision to skip Darvish from Sunday's start because of right forearm soreness. "And hopefully everything is going to be cool and he gets out for the next start. It's going to make him even better down the stretch." The Cubs, however, are aware that Darvish has increased his workload from 40 innings during an injury-shortened 2018 season to 152 innings in 2019. Maddon said the Cubs have tried to limit Darvish's pitch count. Darvish has made five starts of at least six innings without exceeding 90 pitches, although he threw eight innings and 104 pitches in his last start last Tuesday against the Mets. Alzolay was 0-1 with a 3.32 ERA in six starts in August, pitching four no-hit innings in his last start Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Trumbo returns

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and went 1 for 4 with 2 RBI on Monday against Tampa Bay in his first game since missing more than a year with a knee injury. The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery last September. He last played in the majors on Aug. 19, 2018, and called his return "a long time coming." Trumbo went 4 for 20 with 2 homers and 6 RBI over five games with Class AAA Norfolk last week in his latest of several minor-league rehab assignments this year.

Lewis earns PGA card

Tom Lewis of England made good on a last-minute decision to play the Korn Ferry Tour Championship with a five-shot victory Monday to earn a PGA Tour card. Lewis, who closed with a 7-under 65, moved up to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points list to join 25 players who earned cards for the new PGA Tour season, which starts next week. In the three events that make up the Finals series, the Newburgh, Ind., stop was the only event Lewis played. Fabian Gomez of Argentina shot a 66 to finish second, moving him into the top 25 and securing his card. The biggest moment belonged to Doug Ghim, who made an 8-foot par putt on the final hole to narrowly earn his card.

Coleman cleared

Top sprinter Christian Coleman will be eligible for this month's world championships and next year's Olympics after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality. Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion and a favorite in the 100 meters, a distance at which he holds the world-leading time over the past three years. The worlds begin Sept. 28 in Qatar, where Coleman will be looking to add to the silver medal he won in 2017. In that race, he finished a spot ahead of Usain Bolt, who was running in his last 100. Coleman faced a possible sanction for three "whereabouts failures" over a 12-month period. That meant he either did not fill out forms telling authorities where he could be found, or he wasn't where he said he'd be when they came to test. But the World Anti-Doping Agency's interpretation of the rule backdated his first failure to April 1, 2018, instead of the date it actually occurred, June 6, 2018. His final failure was April 26, 2019. USADA said Monday that because there weren't three failures within 12 months, it would not pursue the case. USADA said in 2018 and 2019, Coleman has provided his whereabouts information on time every quarter and has been tested by USADA on 20 separate occasions.

