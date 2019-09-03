Shooter's 'spiral' noted by agency

Michael Gerke, the police chief in Odessa, Texas, said Monday that Seth Aaron Ator and the company that fired him had called 911 during a disagreement hours before Saturday’s shooting, but the man left before police arrived.

ODESSA, Texas -- The gunman in a West Texas rampage "was on a long spiral of going down" and had been fired from his oil services job the same day he killed seven people, authorities said Monday, adding that the man called 911 both before and after the shooting began.

Officers killed Seth Aaron Ator, 36, on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles. Around two dozen people were wounded.

FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said Ator called the agency's tip line as well as the local police dispatch on Saturday after being fired from Journey Oilfield Services, making "rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through."

"He was on a long spiral of going down," Combs said. "He didn't wake up Saturday morning and walk into his company and then it happened. He went to that company in trouble."

Combs said Ator did not make a specific threat, adding that Ator "showed up to work enraged." Combs did not point to any specific source of Ator's anger, only saying that "it is not because he got fired."

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said Ator's employer also called police dispatch that morning, but Ator was gone when officers arrived at the company's office.

"Basically, they were complaining on each other" over the firing, Gerke said.

That afternoon, Ator was driving a gold-colored sedan. He didn't signal a turn on the highway, and state troopers pulled him over for the traffic violation, unaware that he could pose a threat.

Combs said Ator then pointed an AR-style rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired at the trooper, starting a police chase. Ator sprayed bullets into passing cars and shopping plazas, and he killed a U.S. Postal Service employee while hijacking her mail truck.

Later, during the attack, the gunman called 911 and admitted that he was the assailant, authorities said.

"He said he was the guy doing it," Combs said.

Combs said Ator had previously called the agency's national tip line multiple times, and the special agent defended the FBI's handling of those calls.

"I can tell you that thousands of people call law enforcement every day with crazy ramblings," he said, adding: "That's not the bar. The bar is when somebody makes threatening comments or when you see actions that are leading to illegal behavior. And that's hard. That's very hard because of the amount of calls that we get."

Authorities said Monday that they remain unable to provide an exact timeline of the attacks, which were spread across at least 15 crime scenes over more than two hours. They were also uncertain exactly when police shot Ator at the movie theater, so they could not say how much time passed between the traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. Saturday and his death.

BACKGROUND CHECK FAILED

Also on Monday, authorities said that Ator shouldn't have had a gun at all.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, tweeted Monday that Ator did not go through a background check when obtaining the gun used in the attacks. He did not elaborate, and a spokesman referred questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which didn't immediately respond for comment.

"We must keep guns out of criminals' hands," Abbott posted Monday on Twitter.

Ator had previously failed to pass a check with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System while trying to buy a gun, said John Wester, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It was unclear Monday why he didn't pass the check. Online court records show Ator was arrested in 2001 on misdemeanor offenses -- criminal trespass and evading arrest -- that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas.

In 2014, he was arrested by Odessa police for public intoxication.

In 2017, Ator was charged with a misdemeanor traffic violation in Ector County, which includes Odessa. He fought the case in court, appealed the charge and had it dismissed a year later, according to court records.

Authorities have said Ator had no active warrants at the time of the shooting.

The wounded in the shooting included a state trooper, an officer from the city of Midland, an Odessa officer and a 17-month-old girl. An additional victim was revealed Monday -- a 70-year-old woman who was struck by shrapnel while in her vehicle. She took herself to the hospital and was treated and released.

At least 10 of the wounded remained hospitalized Monday.

The toddler, Anderson Davis, had shrapnel in her chest as well as injuries in her mouth. She was released from a Lubbock hospital Sunday.

The youngest person to die was Leilah Hernandez, 15, a sophomore and basketball star at Odessa High School who was with her family at a car dealership when she was shot. Her older brother was planning to buy a truck.

"Just Friday we were talking, and she was telling me how proud she was of me," said one of Leilah's friends, Sajeili Carrasco, 15. "And she was giving me words of advice because I wasn't having too good of a morning. It was already time to go to class, so we said our I-love-yous and hugged, but I wish I would've held on longer."

THE GUNMAN'S HOME

Ator's home on the outskirts of Odessa was a corrugated metal shack along a dirt road surrounded by trailers, mobile homes and oil pump jacks. On Monday, a green car without a rear windshield was parked out front, the entire residence cordoned off by police tape.

Combs described it as a "strange residence" that reflected "what his mental state was going into this."

"Anyone who was there or drives by sees that is not the residence of somebody who is completely in control," he said. "It's a mess."

Combs said he did not know whether Ator had been diagnosed with any mental health problems.

A neighbor, Lourdes Tarango, 29, an Odessa middle school teacher who lives about a block away, said she would frequently hear gunshots issuing from his property, usually after midnight.

"We figured it was nothing since there is so many rattlesnakes here," she said. "We figured maybe he was shooting at some animals."

Monette Rodriguez said Ator previously lived at the Peppertree Place Apartments in Odessa. Rodriguez, the former manager of the facility, said Ator was never disrespectful to her, though neighbors complained about late-night noise from his apartment.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber, Jake Bleiberg, Michael Balsamo, Meghan Hoyer, Michael Biesecker and Tim Talley of The Associated Press; by Ben Guarino of The Washington Post; and by Sarah Mervosh, Lucinda Holt and Manny Fernandez of The New York Times.

