Single-vehicle crashes kill 2 Arkansans, troopers say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:25 a.m.
Two Arkansas drivers died in separate crashes after their vehicles left the road and struck trees, troopers said.

Johnny Cates, 67, was driving a 2008 Hyundai east on U.S. 270 in Hot Springs on Sunday when his car left the right side of the road at about 6:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle crashed into a tree before ultimately coming to a stop in the outside eastbound lane of the highway, the report states. Troopers said Cates, who was from Hot Springs, was killed in the wreck.

In Izard County, a 68-year-old woman died after a Wednesday morning crash, authorities said.

A preliminary report states Diane Jamison, of Salesville was driving north near 15389 Arkansas 9 when her car, a 1996 Chrysler, drifted off the highway and hit a tree just after 10:40 a.m.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry when both wrecks happened.

At least 322 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.

