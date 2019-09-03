State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

UAPB's Watts wins SWAC award

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker Kolby Watts was named SWAC Co-Defensive player of the week Monday.

Watts had a career-high 10 tackles, with 2 for losses and 1 sack, in the Golden Lions' 39-7 loss at TCU on Saturday.

Lyon's Warren earns weekly honor

Kareem Warren of Lyon College was named Sooner Athletic Conference defensive player of the week after Lyon's 14-10 victory over Missouri Baptist on Saturday.

Warren had 6 tackles, including 2 for losses, and 1 sack.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Lyon's Davis honored by conference

Cade Davis of Lyon College was named American Midwest Conference runner of the week after his performance at the Lyon College Invite last week.

Davis won the meet with a time of 17 minutes, 57 seconds, helping Lyon finish second.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 09/03/2019