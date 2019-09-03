Travs' regular season ends with failed rally

A four-run deficit was too much to overcome for the Arkansas Travelers in a 6-5 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Monday afternoon at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Trailing 6-2 going into the ninth, Nick Zammarelli singled and Mike Ahmed walked. Dom Thompson-Williams followed with a double to left field to score Zammarelli to make it 6-3. After Tom Colletti replaced Sam Williams on the mound, Logan Taylor grounded out to score Ahmed to make it 6-4. After Nick Thurman struck out, Jordan Cowan singled to center to score Thompson-Williams to make it 6-5. Jarred Kelenic lined out to right fielder Buddy Reed to end the game.

After Arkansas opened the scoring with a first-inning home run by Cal Raleigh, Amarillo took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run single by Brad Zunica.

The Sod Poodles pushed it to 4-1 before Arkansas closed to 4-2 in the sixth on a home run by Kelenic before Amarillo scored in the seventh and eighth to make it 6-2.

The Travs' regular season has ended, but they will host the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock in the first of a five-game series in the Texas League playoffs.

arkansas AB R H BI amarillo AB R H BI

Cowan, 2b 5 0 2 1 Trammell, cf 3 1 2 1

Kelenic, rf 5 1 1 1 Potts, 3b 4 0 0 0

Raleigh, dh 4 1 2 1 Miller, 2b 4 2 2 0

Lewis, lf 4 0 2 0 Overstreet, 1b 3 1 1 0

Zammrlli, 1b 4 1 1 0 Zunica, dh 4 0 1 2

Ahmed, ss 3 1 0 0 Giron, ss 3 0 0 0

T.-Williams, cf 4 1 1 1 Benson, lf 4 2 3 2

Taylor, 3b 4 0 1 1 Kennedy, c 4 0 0 0

Thurman, c 4 0 0 0 Reed, rf 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 37 5 10 5 totals 32 6 9 5

Arkansas 100 001 003 -- 5 10 0

Amarillo 211 000 11x -- 6 9 0

DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Arkansas 6, Amarillo 5. 2B -- Thompson-Williams, Trammell. 3B -- Trammell. HR -- Raleigh (7), Kelenic (6), Benson (2). SB -- Zammarelli, Benson. CS -- Trammell.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Newsome L, 3-4 4 7 4 4 2 6

Tenuta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Martinez 2 2 2 2 0 3

AMARILLO IP H R ER BB SO

Rogers 4 4 1 1 0 4

Kuzia W, 2-2 3 2 1 1 0 2

Williams 1 3 3 3 1 1

Colletti S, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP -- Gerber. HBP -- by Gerber (Giron). PB -- Kennedy. Umpires -- Home: Carroll; First: Olson; Third: Gorman. Time -- 2:25. Attendance -- 5,875.

Sports on 09/03/2019