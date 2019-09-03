U.K. leader threatens purge in his party over Brexit

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson sharply raised the stakes in the Brexit fight on Monday, threatening to kick members of Parliament out of the Conservative Party if they don't support his plans to leave the European Union next month.

The ejected Conservatives would stay in office, but they could not run as Conservative candidates in the next election. If Johnson and his opponents fail to reach agreement over Brexit, they could push for that election as soon as the next few weeks.

Nick Boles, a former Conservative legislator who quit the party over Brexit, told the BBC that Johnson's tactics meant the party had been "taken over" by the "hard right."

"The Conservative Party has fallen prey to an almost religious obsession with the hardest form of Brexit, which is obviously a Brexit with no deal," he said in a radio interview Monday.

Parliament reconvenes today from its summer recess and must decide whether to intervene to try to prevent that "no-deal" exit. Most lawmakers in Parliament oppose leaving the EU without an agreement in place to regulate trade, border security and other critical issues, citing analysts who say that could be economically damaging and lead to food and medicine shortages. Johnson has dismissed those predictions as fearmongering.

A cross-party group of opposition legislators, led by Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, are expected to seek an "emergency debate" in the House of Commons on the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. The plan is to introduce binding legislation that, if passed, would force the prime minister to seek a three-month extension to the deadline.

However, Johnson said Monday evening that there are "no circumstances" under which he would seek another delay in leaving the EU. If Johnson ignores such an instruction from Parliament, it would set off a constitutional clash.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow will be important in determining when and how any debate unfolds. He has been an advocate for Parliament playing an active role in setting Brexit policy.

A flash point in this week's parliamentary debates will come Wednesday, when Johnson holds his first "Prime Minister's Questions" in the House of Commons.

Corbyn and his allies face numerous challenges. Johnson's backers in Parliament can slow down any proposal to keep Parliament in session or to stop a no-deal Brexit, using amendments and filibustering speeches that can go on for hours.

Even if Parliament does approve extending the Brexit deadline, that proposal must then be approved by the other 27 EU nations.

Lawmakers have little time to act, as Johnson has taken steps to suspend Parliament for five weeks during the period before Oct. 31. The five-week suspension could begin as early as Friday. Parliament will only meet for three days this week.

Corbyn and other opponents have called the decision to suspend Parliament for longer than usual before the Brexit deadline an attack on Britain's democracy. Even Bercow last week criticized Johnson's decision as a "constitutional outrage." The speaker of the House of Commons traditionally plays an impartial role in the British system.

Corbyn gave a speech Monday saying that Johnson's opponents will do "everything necessary to pull our country back from the brink," accusing Johnson of being too compliant to President Donald Trump's wishes.

"A no-deal Brexit is really a Trump-deal Brexit, leading to a one-sided United States trade deal that will put us at the mercy of Donald Trump and the biggest American corporations," Corbyn said.

ELECTION OPTION

The Labor Party leader also said Britain needs a general election, arguing that the government has found itself without a majority. Johnson's working majority in Parliament is just one vote, and critics note that he was elected not by the British people but by Conservative Party members after Theresa May stepped down as prime minister.

Britain's next general election is scheduled for 2022. But under the British system, a general election can be called at virtually any time, as long as two-thirds of Parliament supports it.

Observers say Johnson's threat to expel lawmakers from the Conservative Party could be a way to rally support in Parliament, or it could be a test of public reaction to see whether a general election would give Johnson a stronger majority and a popular mandate for his Brexit plans.

David Gauke, a Conservative lawmaker who was the justice secretary only a few weeks ago, told the BBC that he believed the second possibility was more likely.

"I think the strategy, to be honest, is to lose this week and then seek a general election having removed those of us" who oppose a no-deal Brexit, he said.

Johnson's opponents could gamble that an election would work in their favor and topple the Conservative government.

But former Labor Party Prime Minister Tony Blair warned in a speech Monday that opponents would lose that bet, arguing that they should instead push for a second referendum on Brexit.

"Brexit is an issue which stands on its own, was originally decided on its own and should be reconsidered on its own," Blair said.

The former prime minister called a general election an "elephant trap" laid by Johnson, saying that Corbyn, a far-left leader, is so unpopular with many voters, and the opposition is so divided, that the Conservatives might win.

The Conservative Party has already begun to argue that Britain's only two options are leaving the EU or putting Corbyn in charge.

"The alternative to delivering Brexit is Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister, a man who would wreck the economy, is soft on crime and won't stand up for Britain," said Paul Scully, the Conservative Party's deputy chairman, on Monday. "All Jeremy Corbyn offers is more delay and uncertainty."

Information for this article was contributed by Karla Adam and Kevin Sullivan of The Washington Post; and by Gregory Katz of The Associated Press.

