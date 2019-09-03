Packed crowd expected for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lecture; waitlist long enough to almost 'fill another Verizon Arena'

Planners said they expect Verizon Arena to be "at capacity" Tuesday night as thousands gather in North Little Rock to hear a lecture by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve as the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, will discuss her 26 years on the bench of the nation’s highest court and her previous legal career, according to a news release by the Clinton Foundation, which is hosting the event alongside the Clinton School of Public Service.

Ginsburg was nominated for the position by former President Bill Clinton, who will also give remarks and introduce her at Tuesday's event.

About 16,000 people are expected to attend the lecture. It's scheduled to start at Verizon Arena at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees should try to get to the arena as close to 5 p.m., when doors are scheduled to open, as possible, Clinton Foundation spokeswoman Rebecca Tennille said.

Bags must be limited in size to 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches, according to information on a Clinton Foundation page about the lecture. All guests will be required to walk through a metal detector and those who leave won’t be readmitted. No parking has been reserved for the event, according to Tennille.

Event planners originally set the lecture at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, which seats 5,600 but, with the addition of floor seating, could have allowed roughly 6,000 people to attend.

Tickets for the event were claimed within half an hour of when they first became available on July 9. The Clinton School of Public Service announced on Aug. 1 that it would be moved to the larger venue.

Over 15,000 people on Tuesday morning were on a waitlist to get a ticket for the event, enough to nearly "fill another Verizon Arena," according to Patrick Newton, spokesman for the Clinton School of Public Service.

Those on a waitlist for tickets are encouraged to “just be patient and cross your fingers,” Tennille said.

Those unable to see Ginsburg speak live will be able to watch a livestream of the lecture on the Clinton Foundation's and the Clinton School of Public Service's websites, planners said.

According to Newton, planning for the event has required a considerable amount of logistics, but the school is looking forward to hosting the lecture. This is the largest lecture the Clinton School has hosted in the 15 years since it was first established, he said.

“We’re excited to put on an event the public is excited for,” he said.