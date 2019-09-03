'Weird Al' Yankovic visits UAMS patient ahead of North Little Rock concert

"Weird Al" Yankovic visits UAMS patient Lonnie Craig ahead of his concert Sunday. The visit happened after Craig's sister, Julie Craig, filled social media with requests the artist stop by because cancer treatment and complications prevented her brother from attending the concert.

When a man with long curly hair walked into Lonnie Craig’s hospital room around 2 p.m. Sunday, Julie Craig said her brother looked to her, confused.

Then he looked to the man. Then back to Julie. Then back the man.

Julie Craig said after a few moments she finally saw recognition dawn on Lonnie’s face — the visitor was one of her brother’s favorite artists, “Weird Al” Yankovic, making a surprise visit ahead of his concert at Verizon Arena.

“I wish I could’ve got a picture of that,” Julie Craig said.

Yankovic made the visit after a social media storm by Julie Craig involving Facebook posts and tweets asking him to stop by. She said she doesn’t know what exactly made Yankovic show up at the hospital, but something must have gotten through to him.

Julie Craig said Yankovic gave Lonnie Craig some merchandise, including decals and notebooks, as well as the guitar the artist had smashed on stage the night before.

@alyankovic I must say THANK YOU for what my brother says is the best birthday present ever! You're a great, wonderful, thoughtful man to spend a few minutes with us! pic.twitter.com/tTk2h7Iika — Julie Craig (@JulieCr12001493) September 1, 2019

She said she wanted to give her brother tickets to the concert for his 48th birthday, on Wednesday, but advanced stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment and complications prevented Lonnie Craig, a Weird Al fan for more than 30 years, from attending the concert.

Lonnie Craig is in remission, his sister said, but he is struggling with a low white blood cell count that has kept him in the hospital. He is also still set to receive more chemotherapy to ensure the cancer is fully gone.

Lonnie Craig is a pastor at McGintytown Church of God of Abrahamic Faith, Julie Craig said, and she credits prayer for his healing. She said his 5-year survival chance has gone up from 40% to 60% after his successful chemotherapy.

“The power of prayer got it done,” Julie Craig said.

A friend is making a shadow box with the smaller gifts, and Julie Craig said they plan to mount the guitar on the wall. Julie Craig also managed to get a few pictures of the 15-minute meet-up, even if it wasn’t the precise moment of surprise.

“It wasn’t long,” Julie Craig said. “But it was long enough to give my brother a birthday present.”