Police Beat

Woman arrested after gun pointed

Little Rock police arrested a 23-year-old woman after a handgun was pointed at her ex-boyfriend Monday, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Dabney Allen of Forrest City on Talmage Drive in Little Rock. When they questioned her she admitted to pointing the gun at Demetrius Parchman, 24.

Allen was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member, both felonies. She was booked into the Pulaski County jail at about 2 p.m. Monday, according to the jail's online inmate roster.

No bail was listed for Allen as of Monday night, and her first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16, according to the report.

Woman pushes two to safety, police say

A Little Rock woman shoved two other women out of the path of a moving car, and police arrested the driver Sunday, according to an arrest report.

A driver steered her black SUV toward three women on the 1700 block of Tulane Avenue on Sunday, hitting one woman in the leg, police said. She suffered a "minor injury," according to a police report.

The injured woman pushed the two other women out of the way, saving them from injury, the report says.

The report lists Jasmine Morgan, 27, as the complainant and Aquisha Morgan, 18, and Daisha Powell, 19, as the witnesses, although it does not specify which one was hit by the SUV.

Police identified the driver as Tomi Phillips, 35. She was booked into the Pulaski County jail at about 10: 30 p.m. Sunday, with one count of second-degree battery and two counts of aggravated assault. All charges are felonies, according to the county's online inmate roster.

No bail was set for Phillips, and her first court date is scheduled for Monday, according to the report.

