The World in Brief

U.S., Poland sign 5G cooperation pact

WARSAW, Poland -- The U.S. and Poland signed an agreement Monday to cooperate on new 5G technology as concerns grow about Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Vice President Mike Pence and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed the deal in Warsaw. Pence is filling in for President Donald Trump, who scrapped his trip at the last minute, citing Hurricane Dorian.

The signing comes during a global battle between the U.S. and Huawei, the world's biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment, over network security and fears of Chinese access.

The U.S. has been lobbying allies to ban Huawei from 5G networks over concerns the Chinese government could force the company to give it access to data for cyberespionage. Huawei has denied the allegation and states in Europe -- where countries are gearing up to deploy the new networks, starting with the auction of radio frequencies this year -- have balked at U.S. calls for an outright ban.

Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, cited Huawei by name in a statement later Monday that called on other nations to "ensure that only trusted providers have access to their developing networks."

"We must stand together to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from using subsidiaries like Huawei to gather intelligence while supporting China's military and state security services -- with our technology," Short said.

Yemenis recover bodies after airstrike

SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni medics said on Monday that they pulled dozens of bodies from the rubble of a Houthi rebel-run detention center that was hit a day earlier by Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, killing more than 100 people and wounding dozens.

It was the deadliest such attack so far this year in a stalemated four-year war that's claimed tens of thousands of lives, thrust millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has fought the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015, has faced international criticism for airstrikes that have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties, killing thousands of civilians.

By the early afternoon, 86 bodies had been pulled from the ruins of a building complex in southwestern Dhamar province, originally a college but converted by the Houthi rebels to a detention center, Yemen's Red Crescent said.

There were about 170 detainees at the facility when the airstrikes hit on Sunday. The International Committee for the Red Cross said 40 wounded were being treated for injuries while the rest were presumed dead, and that it would likely take days to recover all the bodies.

Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said in a televised news conference Monday that the coalition had bombed a "legitimate military target," and blamed the Houthis for using the former college as a detention center for Yemenis.

Brazil to discuss Amazon fires at U.N.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday that when he attends the next U.N. General Assembly this month, he will be eager to speak about the Amazon fires that have drawn international criticism.

Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia that he wanted to speak "with patriotism" about the Amazon, a region he said was ignored by previous administrations.

"I will not accept alms from any country in the world under the pretext of preserving the Amazon when it is being divided into lots and sold," Bolsonaro said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested last week holding a meeting to address the fires that have engulfed part of Brazil's rainforest.

The Brazilian Amazon saw 30,901 fires in August, the highest for the month since 2010, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research.

Officer, 3 rebels killed in Tunisia clash

TUNIS, Tunisia -- A Tunisian national guard chief and three extremists were killed in a clash Monday authorities said.

National guard officers and army troops were tracking a radical group in the Kef mountains near the Algerian border when shooting broke out, killing the four, national guard spokesman Housameddine Jbabli said.

The security operation was ongoing near the town of Hydra in the Kasserine region, he said.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who is among 26 candidates running for president, told reporters that the extremists "were planning large-scale terrorist operations," without elaborating.

Radio Mosaique reported that two of the extremists were Algerians from the Okba Ibn Nafaa brigade, which is linked to al-Qaida's North Africa arm.

Monday's clash came on the day Tunisia's presidential campaign officially opened, though it didn't appear to be linked to the country's political situation.

Photo by AP/DIEU NALIO CHERY

A man carries empty containers Monday near a closed gas station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as the country grapples with a fuel shortage. Gas stations have been reducing their operating hours for the past two weeks, and on Sunday all of the stations were closed.

