In-state 4-star prospect names Arkansas in top 7

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF Jaylin Williams, a junior at Fort Smith Northside, was selected as the Division I player of the year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports staff.

Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams has announced his top seven schools with Arkansas being one of them.

Williams (6-10, 220 pounds) also listed Oklahoma State, Illinois, Auburn, Connecticut, Texas A&M and Iowa State.

ESPN rates Williams a 4-star prospect, the No. 11 center and No. 86 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. He was named the Division I player of the year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks as a junior, helping the Grizzlies to the Class 6A state title.

Williams, who’s one of four in-state 2020 prospects with an offer from the Razorbacks, made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on June 26. He's expected to make an official visit in the near future.