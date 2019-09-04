'19 river cleanup set for Saturday

The 2019 Great Arkansas River Cleanup is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday for community groups to clean up the banks of the Arkansas River in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Keep North Little Rock Beautiful, North Little Rock's official affiliate of the Keep America Beautiful national organization, will organize its groups at the Burns Park boat ramp and at Riverview Park in North Little Rock for cleanup efforts.

Cleanup will be done by foot and by boat between the Broadway Bridge and Pinnacle Mountain.

More information is available by visiting knlrb.org or the organization's Facebook page at facebook.com/KNLRB or email green@knlrb.org.

This is the fifth year for the Great River Cleanup.