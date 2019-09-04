54-year-old man's body recovered from lake at Little Rock homeless camp, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police on Wednesday reported the drowning death of a 54-year-old city man.

An incident report states that the body of Chester Burgess was recovered Wednesday from a lake located at a homeless encampment behind the area of 4800 S. University Ave.

The report states that on Timothy Ratliff, 34, contacted police on Tuesday and notified officers of a possible drowning. Ratliff told police that he was watching television around 3 a.m. when he heard a voice he believed to be Burgess in the water, calling for help.

Ratliff ran to the bank and entered the water in an attempt to locate Burgess, but he could not find him, the report states. He swam back to shore before contacting authorities.

Police responded Tuesday and were unable to spot a body in the water.

On Wednesday, police searched the waterline and observed a possible body, the report states. Ratliff told investigators that the object floating in the water was not previously there.

Ratliff, using a makeshift raft, paddled to the object and confirmed that it was Burgess' body.

Multiple agencies then responded to the scene and Burgess' body was recovered from the water.