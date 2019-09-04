Arkansas man pleads guilty to lesser charge in shooting after victim refuses to cooperate

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fort Smith man pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County Circuit Court to charges related to a New Year's Eve shooting that left one man wounded.

Devonta Maurice Smith, 19, was charged with first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act, both felonies. Smith pleaded guilty to committing a terroristic act and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay to five years of probation.

The battery charge was dropped because the victim in the case refused to cooperate, prosecutors said.

Fayetteville police officers were called to 1101 S. Curtis Ave. about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. One person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

Suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived. Police in Fayetteville and Fort Smith worked together to identify and arrest Smith.

Smith fired several rounds into an occupied apartment building, according to police.