Arkansas teen charged as adult in connection to armed robbery

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged as an adult Tuesday in connection to July crimes at Super Power Sports.

Jaden Kropp, of Jacksonville, faces charges of aggravated robbery, according to his arrest report.

Police said on July 19 two suspects with their faces covered entered Super Power Sports on Hilaro Springs Road armed with semi-automatic handguns. The pair demanded money and an item from the business and fled to an awaiting vehicle.

Kropp became a suspect and surveillance video showed him wearing the same clothes as one of the robbers, according to his arrest report.

Kropp turns 18 on Sept. 14 and the report states prosecuting attorney Michael Wright approved charging Kropp as an adult.