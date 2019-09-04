Sections
Arkansas woman endangered children when she rammed husband's car, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:54 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lashondra Reed, 27, was arrested after allegedly ramming her vehicle into her husband's while small children were in hers.

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor after police say she hit her husband’s vehicle with her own.

Police say Lashondra Reed, 27, used her vehicle Tuesday to “ram” her husband’s stopped vehicle at “high speeds.” Two young children, 2 and 3 years old, were in Reed’s car at the time, police said.

Her arrest report states she faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

