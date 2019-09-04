Camp Robinson sets open house

Camp Robinson in North Little Rock will have an open house Sept. 21 as part of a new event to replace its former Minute Man Days.

Camp Robinson's "Be Your Best Day" event will include a 5K trail run, a high school cross country race, a "best squad" competition, a flyover, a kids' zone, live music and food trucks.

The event is free. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The open house also will allow the public to see demonstrations, military displays and interact with soldiers and airmen.