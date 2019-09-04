Cards ride Flaherty, Ozuna to victory over Giants

Jack Flaherty (right) of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, and Marcell Ozuna homered as St. Louis defeated the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Tuesday night.

ST. LOUIS-- Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Tuesday night.

Flaherty (9-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches, 84 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.

Mike Yastrzemski had San Francisco's only two hits, the first a soft line drive with two outs in the sixth, and the second a single off closer Carlos Martinez in the ninth.

St. Louis only had five hits, including one by Paul DeJong that looked like a trick pool shot. DeJong hit a ball that rolled about 10 feet foul of the first base line before spinning all the way back into fair territory roughly 3/4 of the way to the bag. DeJong raced to first to load the bases with two outs in the first.

San Francisco right-hander Dereck Rodriguez pitched out of the inning and was nearly as good as Flaherty. Rodriguez (5-8) struck out seven over seven innings, and St. Louis' only damage came on Ozuna's shot in the sixth.

Martinez stranded Yastrzemski for his 18th save in 21 chances.

St. Louis has won 20 of its last 25 games.

MARLINS 5, PIRATES 4 (10) Miguel Rojas hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth and Garrett Cooper connected in the 10th as Miami rallied past Pittsburgh, ending their franchise-record 15-game road losing streak. .

NATIONALS 11, METS 10 Kurt Suzuki capped the largest ninth-inning comeback in Nationals history with a game-ending, three-run home run, helping host Washington score seven runs in its final at-bat to beat New York. Mets relievers Paul Sewald, Luis Avilan and Edwin Díaz pitched through the meltdown, retiring just one Nationals batter while Washington rallied for its 20th victory in 26 games.

PHILLIES 6, REDS 2 Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had two hits and a sacrifice fly, and visiting Philadelphia won its third in a row.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 4-0, RAYS 2-2 Austin Meadows homered, seven relievers combined on a five-hitter and playoff-contending host Tampa Bay blanked Baltimore to split a doubleheader. Diego Castillo (3-8), the third pitcher in a bullpen day, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings. In the opener, Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander homered and Mark Trumbo drove in a run with a pinch-hit double.

ROYALS 6, TIGERS 5 Jorge Soler broke the Kansas City home run record with his 39th of the season and Ryan O'Hearn hit a game-ending home run to beat Detroit.

TWINS 6, RED SOX 5 Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó connected in the fifth inning to pad Minnesota's record home run total, and the Twins beat host Boston.

WHITE SOX 6, INDIANS 5 Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Eloy Jiménez in the eighth inning that lifted Chicago over Cleveland.

YANKEES 10, RANGERS 1 James Paxton (12-6) pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings, striking out 12 and winning his seventh consecutive start as New York bounced back in a big way, routing visiting Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Josh Donaldson doubled and drove in three runs, Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings, and Atlanta won its sixth consecutive game with a victory over visiting Toronto.

CUBS 6, MARINERS 1 Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in four runs, and host Chicago celebrated the return of Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist by topping Seattle.

BREWERS 4, ASTROS 2 Zack Greinke lost his first game since joining Houston, giving up a three-run home run to Eric Thames as host Milwaukee beat the Astros. Greinke (4-1) stumbled for the first time in six starts since being traded from Arizona on July 31st. He allowed 4 runs on 8 hits over 6 innings.

