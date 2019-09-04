Census Bureau partnership with Islamic civil-rights group ends quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. — A partnership between the U.S. Census Bureau and an Islamic civil-rights group ended just days after it was announced, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday.

The Department of Commerce confirmed to The Associated Press that the Council on American-Islamic Relations would no longer be a formal partner in efforts to promote American Muslims’ participation in the 2020 census.

The Muslim civil-rights group announced the partnership last Wednesday.

A nonprofit group led by Steven Emerson, author of Jihad Incorporated: A Guide to Militant Islam in the U.S., wrote about the partnership after it was announced. The topic was taken up by Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his show late last week. Carlson has been the target of a boycott effort by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Carlson said on the show that the Muslim group had been an unindicted co-conspirator in a Texas terrorism case more than a decade ago. The Council on American-Islamic Relations and other Muslim groups have long held they were smeared by the government in the case, and a federal appeals court agreed that parts of the case went too far.