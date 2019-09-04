Condemning old hospital on hold

Mayor Joe Smith said last week that the city will hold off on condemnation of the former Baptist Memorial Hospital property at One Pershing Circle to allow the developer to make some desired progress.

City Code Enforcement officials had reported that the site had become an illegal dumping ground for trash and that what remains of the former six-story structure has become a fire and health hazard.

Bob Francis, who led a group that bought the former hospital building and its 40 acres from the city for $200,000 in 2010, told the North Little Rock City Council last week that there is an estimated $1.7 million value in what remains for any future development.

"It is an ideal spot for a kind of distribution facility," Francis said, telling the council that the "future is drones" for distribution services.

The 40-acre hilltop site offers a panoramic view of North Little Rock and Little Rock. The city built the hospital using proceeds from a 1957 voter-approved bond issue.

Baptist Memorial Hospital opened in 1962. The hospital closed in November 1999 when Baptist Health Medical Center opened on Springhill Drive off Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. The last occupant of the old hospital was a state government agency that left in early 2006.