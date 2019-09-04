Fired LR officer's appeal starts up again

The Little Rock police officer fired after a February shooting will continue his appeal of his termination today, 41 days after the first day of his hearing.

The hearing for former officer Charles Starks is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. today in City Hall before the Little Rock Civil Service Commission.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the commissioners will recess and deliberate the case in private before deciding whether Starks will be reinstated.

Starks was fired on May 6 after an internal investigation found that he had violated department policy on Feb. 22, when he shot Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire eight times during a traffic stop, killing him. Blackshire, who was driving a stolen vehicle, struck Starks twice with the vehicle, injuring the officer's knee.

On July 25, the first day of Starks' hearing, the city boardroom was packed with more than 60 spectators.

The meeting was interrupted once when a recently implemented ban on photography, videography and recording was rescinded at the behest of City Attorney Tom Carpenter. Several spectators were removed from the hearing for violating the recording ban before the rule's dissolution.

An unsubstantiated report of gunfire drew officers to the building, which was already guarded by more than two dozen officers.

Two witnesses in the eight-hour hearing, department assistant chiefs Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk, testified that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pressured the department to swiftly investigate and fire Starks. Scott has declined to comment on their testimony, saying he did not wish to speak about an ongoing Civil Service Commission hearing.

Starks' hearing was scheduled to continue on July 26, but was delayed after Starks' attorney, Robert Newcomb, fell down City Hall's stone stairway, breaking his wrist and suffering a concussion. Newcomb underwent surgery days after the fall, but has since returned to work.

The Police Department's representatives, attorneys Khayyam Eddings and Michael Moore, have called all of their scheduled witnesses, and the remainder of the hearing will be comprised of Newcomb's witnesses and rebuttals from both parties.

Though more than a month has passed since the first day of the hearing, Moore said last month that he does not feel the commissioners will need a refresher from the first day's events.

Newcomb said he intends to call at least six more witnesses who are members of Starks' chain of command, training officers and other officers who responded to the Feb. 22 shooting.

Starks was fired despite members of his immediate chain of command saying they believed the officer should have been exonerated. Police Chief Keith Humphrey, who has final say in hiring and firing decisions, opted to fire Starks.

Humphrey said on the first day of the hearing that when Starks stepped in front of the moving car, he violated a department policy stating officers would not voluntarily place themselves in front of an oncoming vehicle.

The fatal shooting drew protests, with activists and Blackshire family members and friends rallying at the Capitol and in city streets calling for Starks' prosecution and termination. Ten people were arrested in May during a protest.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley wrote in an April 19 letter to Humphrey that Starks had been justified in the shooting, saying the officer was in fear of his life when Blackshire drove the stolen vehicle toward him in a parking lot near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road.

The Civil Service Commission is a panel of seven Little Rock residents that, in part, oversees employee and candidate appeals for the Police Department and the Fire Department.

