• Larry Crowson, a police lieutenant in Houston, said no one was hurt when a customer pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant and demanded a chicken sandwich after the manager announced that the popular menu item was sold out.

• Chella Phillips, who runs The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas refuge for homeless dogs, opened her home to 97 canines to ride out Hurricane Dorian, saying on social media that she kept 79 in her master bedroom while the storm raged outside.

• Ismail Ajjawi, 17, a Palestinian who just days before he was to start classes at Harvard University was denied entry to the U.S. because of politically oriented social media posts by friends, was ultimately allowed into the country and was on campus when classes started Tuesday, the university said.

• James Hatch, 52, a former SEAL who spent 26 years in the Navy, fighting in Afghanistan and other hot spots, said entering Yale University as a freshman is just about as nerve-wracking as preparing for combat, adding that he wants "to learn, and I feel this can make me a better person."

• Heather Garcia, 38, who repeatedly identified herself as her 20-year-old daughter during a traffic stop north of Salt Lake City, was arrested on charges of providing false information, driving on a suspended license and drug possession, police said.

• Mitchell Arnswald, 29, and Stephanie Harvell, 28, of Michigan, who won $500,000 on a state lottery scratch-off ticket in 2016, have been arrested in a string of home invasions and burglaries in five counties, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

• Scott Dubbe, a sheriff's sergeant in Minnehaha, S.D., said a 28-year-old woman escaped with minor injuries after she fell more than 80 feet from a park cliff, striking the cliff's side several times on the way down and landing in a creek.

• Stephen Young, a sheriff's spokesman in Limestone County, Ala., said a 14-year-old boy who called 911 to report hearing gunshots at his Elkmont home was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of five family members, including his three younger siblings.

• Myron Tillman, 41, of Lilbourn, Mo., accused of driving the wrong way for more than 20 miles on Interstate 55, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after police found the body of a passenger beside the highway who was killed when he jumped out of Tillman's pickup.

