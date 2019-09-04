Judge drops suit tied to 2017 abortion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- An Alabama judge has dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit filed on behalf on an aborted embryo by a man who was upset that his ex-girlfriend ended her pregnancy.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer ruled Friday that Ryan Magers could not lodge a wrongful-death claim over a legal abortion. Magers had sued the Alabama clinic where he believed that his ex-girlfriend obtained an abortion pill in 2017, on behalf of himself and the estate of the aborted embryo.

The Alabama case, which attempted to vest the embryo with legal rights, drew national attention in March after a probate judge allowed Magers to open a legal estate for the aborted embryo called "Baby Roe" in court filings. In seeking to open the estate, Magers pointed to a newly approved state constitutional amendment that says Alabama recognizes the "rights of unborn children." The probate judge's decision allowed Magers to represent the estate of the aborted embryo in the litigation.

In the brief order, Comer wrote that Magers didn't assert that the defendants were engaged in unlawful conduct and the wrongful-death claims are "precluded by existing state and federal laws pertaining to the conduct in question."

The ruling says that although Magers placed "great significance to the probate court's" decision, Comer found the probate court's process "to be ministerial in nature." The phrase means it follows a prescribed procedure.

J. Brent Helms, an attorney representing Magers, said they had anticipated the decision and that Magers is weighing whether to appeal.

State fair shots injure 3 men, stir panic

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three people were shot Monday night outside the Minnesota State Fair, sending thousands of fairgoers into panic, police said.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said no arrests have been made and the identity of the gunman remains unknown. The three injured men, two 20-year-olds and an 18-year-old, suffered nonfatal injuries and are expected to survive, Linders said.

A fight broke out about 10:20 p.m. Monday outside the main gates, and a 19-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle, Linders said. She was taken to Regions Hospital where she was in critical condition, he added.

As officers were investigating the incident, gunfire could be heard nearby. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound about a block south of the crash scene. A short time later a man, also with a gunshot wound, arrived at United Hospital and said he was shot outside the fair gates. Another injured man showed up at Regions Hospital.

Police said they're investigating whether the pedestrian's injury and the shootings are related.

W.Va.'s Manchin opts to stay in Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he will stay in the Senate and not run for governor in West Virginia, passing on a challenge to a Republican incumbent strongly backed by President Donald Trump.

Manchin, 72, served as governor from 2005-10, and last year considered retiring from the Senate before reluctantly agreeing to seek re-election in a state that Trump carried handily in the 2016 presidential race.

Manchin narrowly won re-election last year against Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, by 3 percentage points in a state that Trump carried by 42 percentage points.

After months of publicly musing about making another gubernatorial bid, Manchin, considered the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, said he thought he could be more effective by staying in the Senate.

School board appeals transgender ruling

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia school board has filed a federal appeal to defend its transgender bathroom ban.

The Gloucester County School Board's appeal appeared Tuesday on the docket for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. Briefs containing legal arguments will come next.

The board has been in a years-long legal fight over the policy with former student Gavin Grimm, a transgender man.

A U.S. district judge ruled last month that the board violated Grimm's rights. The policy required transgender students to use private restrooms or bathrooms that correspond with their biological gender. Grimm had to use girls restrooms or private bathrooms.

The board said it was protecting students' privacy.

Grimm's 2015 lawsuit was once a federal test case and came to embody the debate about transgender student rights.

