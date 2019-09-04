LR man charged in fatal hit-and-run

A Little Rock man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he struck and killed a motorcyclist Monday evening and left the scene of the accident.

Little Rock police were called to a traffic collision at 8:15 p.m. Monday near Chicot Road and Fairfield Drive, where 43-year-old Billy Reed had been struck by a Dodge pickup, spokesman officer Eric Barnes said.

The driver of the pickup, Dione Nikeem Morrison, 29, had made a left turn onto Fairfield Drive from Chicot Road in front of the motorcycle, Barnes said. Morrison then drove off, Barnes said.

First responders took Reed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Barnes said.

Barnes said a witness to the crash led police to the pickup, which was still in the area. That allowed investigators to identify Morrison as a suspect, according to reports.

At 5:15 a.m., officers arrested Morrison on charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, according to the Pulaski County jail's roster.

Barnes said accident reconstruction officers and hit-and-run detectives were still investigating the crash Tuesday.

Morrison was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond Tuesday evening, according to reports.

According to court records, Morrison has been ticketed or arrested five times since 2008 on charges of failing to stop at stop signs, driving left of center, careless or prohibited driving, speeding and improper backing of a vehicle.

