Man in car fatally shot, LR police say

A man was fatally shot in a moving vehicle Tuesday evening in Little Rock, marking the fourth homicide in a week, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police dispatch received two 911 calls about 9 p.m. Tuesday; one reported gunfire in the area of 13th and Arch streets, and the second reported a car crash in the same area, officer Eric Barnes said.

When police arrived, officers found a Chevrolet sedan that had crashed into the ramp leading into Mount Holly Cemetery, and a dead man in the driver's seat, Barnes said. Officers removed the man from the vehicle while attempting to give him first aid and found that he had been shot at least once.

A second person was in the car, and officers took that person to the detective's office to be interviewed, Barnes said.

Several residents gathered on sidewalks near the crash, where the slain man's body lay beneath a white sheet beside the wrecked vehicle.

One woman said she was in bed when she heard gunshots.

Another man standing about a block from the crash said he'd heard four or five gunshots around 9 p.m.

The slaying is the 33rd homicide in Little Rock in 2019.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Cameron Pearson was shot and killed while sitting on a front porch at 1910 S. Pulaski St. Marcus Fleming, 33, died on Thursday after he was fatally shot in the Little Caesars at 3412 S. University Ave. Suspects have been arrested in those homicides.

Isaac McCoy, 39, was found shot to death in a west Little Rock residence on Aug. 27, one week before Tuesday's killing. No one has been arrested in McCoy's slaying.

Metro on 09/04/2019