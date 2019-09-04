Meadows, Rays relievers stop O’s 2-0 for doubleheader split

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Austin Meadows homered, seven Tampa Bay relievers combined on a five-hitter and the playoff-contending Rays blanked the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

The Rays, who began the day with a slight lead atop the AL wild-card race, had their five-game winning streak stopped with a 4-2 loss in the opener.

The first game of the twinbill was originally scheduled for tonight, but was moved up in advance as a precaution for Hurricane Dorian. The announced crowd was 6,844.

WHITE SOX 6, INDIANS 5

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco received a standing ovation in his first appearance at Progressive Field since being diagnosed with leukemia, but gave up home runs to James Mc-Cann and Eloy Jimenez in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Indians.

Carrasco entered the game with a 5-2 lead, but gave up a three-run homer to McCann, which was followed by Jimenez’s second homer of the game.

TwINS 6, RED SOX 5

BOSTON — Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano connected in the fifth inning to pad Minnesota’s record home run total, and the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox.

Jake Cave added a two-run triple for the Twins, who won for the ninth time in 10 games and improved to 7-1 on a 10-game trip. Minnesota extended its major league record to 271 homers with nearly four weeks left in the season.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 7, BLUE JAyS 2

ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson doubled and drove in three runs, Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings, and the streaking Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ozzie Albies added an early RBI for the Braves, who are 14-2 since Aug. 16 and 32 games over .500 for the first time since the 2003 team finished 101-61.

BREwERS 4, ASTROS 2

MILWAUKEE — Zack Greinke lost his first game since joining Houston, giving up a three-run homer to Eric Thames as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Astros for a split of the interleague series.

Greinke (4-1) stumbled for the first time in six starts since being traded from Arizona on July 31st. He allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings. He came in 4-0 in his five previous starts.

CUbS 6, MARINERS 1

CHICAGO — Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs celebrated the return of Willson Contreras and Ben Zobrist by topping the Seattle Mariners.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, REDS 2

CINCINNATI — Bryce Harper drove in his 100th run with a single, J.T. Realmuto had a pair of hits and a sacrifice fly, and the Philadelphia Phillies won their third in a row over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies began the day 2½ games behind the Cubs for the final NL wild card.

MARLINS 5, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH — Miguel Rojas hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Garrett Cooper connected in the 10th as the Miami Marlins rallied for a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, ending their franchise-record 15-game road losing streak.

The Marlins were down to their final out when Rojas homered to center field off Felipe Vazquez, who had just his third blown save in 27 opportunities.

CARDINALS 1, GIANTS 0

ST. LOUIS — Jack Flaherty pitched one-hit ball over eight innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and the St. Louis Cardinals — with a fluky foul ball-turned-base hit — beat the San Francisco Giants.

Flaherty (9-7) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and dominated with eight strikeouts and a walk. The 23-year-old right-hander threw a career-high 113 pitches, 84 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 0.90 over his past 11 starts dating to July 7.

NATIONALS 11, METS 10

WASHINGTON — Kurt Suzuki capped the largest ninth-inning comeback in Nationals history with a game-ending, three-run homer, helping Washington score seven runs in its final at-bat to beat the New York Mets 11-10 Tuesday night.

Mets relievers Paul Sewald, Luis Avilan and Edwin Diaz pitched through the meltdown, retiring just one Nationals batter while Washington rallied for its 20th win in 26 games.